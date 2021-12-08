COVID-19: Four more deaths reported including one in Red Deer

17 Omicron variants have been identified so far

Alberta identified 388 COVID-19 cases and announced four more deaths, including one in Red Deer on Wednesday.

There are now 4,140 active cases, including 17 Omicron cases — up six from Tuesday — of the virus in the province, to go along with the 337,808 recovered cases and 3,272 deaths. Among Omicron cases, 14 were travellers and three household contacts.

In central Zone, there are 497 active cases, with 68 in hospital and seven in ICU.

The City of Red Deer now has 81 active cases of the virus, according to geospatial mapping on the provincial government’s website. Red Deer has recorded 9,457 recovered cases and 85 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

Red Deer County has 41 active cases, Mountain View County has 38, the City of Lacombe has 22, Clearwater County has 20, Lacombe County has 17, Olds has 16, Stettler County has 52 and Sylvan Lake has six.

Wetaskiwin County, including Maskwacis, has 58 active cases, while Ponoka, including East Ponoka County, has eight and Rimbey, including West Ponoka County and part of Lacombe County, has four.

Drumheller has 20 active cases, the City of Camrose has 14, Camrose County 13 and Kneehill County eight.

Provincially, 373 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Of the 305 not in ICU, 65.9 per cent are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated. Among ICU patients, 75 per cent are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated.

Alberta chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw said, “while we’ve seen fewer cases of seasonal influenza this season than in previous years, it is still important to get a flu shot.”

Flu shots are free to all Albertans six months and older. While it is safe to get a flu shot at the same time as the covid-19 vaccine, Alberta Health recommends children aged five to 11 wait two weeks between those shots.