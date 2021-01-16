COVID-19: Gov’t of Alberta identifies 717 new cases, 15 additional deaths

The Government of Alberta identified 717 new COVID-19 cases Saturday.

There are now 12,713 active cases of the virus in the province, to go along with the 101,957 recovered cases.

An additional 15 deaths were reported as well Saturday, bringing the provincial total to 1,417.

The City of Red Deer has 210 active cases of the virus, which is slightly more than the 201 cases reported on Friday, according to geospatial mapping on the provincial government’s website.

Clearwater County has 84 active cases, Red Deer County has 46, Sylvan Lake has 35, Lacombe County has 29, the City of Lacombe has 25, Olds has 29, Mountain View County has 22 and Stettler County has six. Ponoka County, Wetaskiwin County and the City of Wetaskiwin have 509 active cases collectively.

Alberta Health Services’ central zone has 1,209 active cases, while the Calgary zone has 4,863, the Edmonton zone has 4,510, the north zone has 1,714 and the south zone has 400. The locations of 17 active cases are currently unknown.

Provincially, 765 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 – 122 of those individuals have been admitted into an intensive care unit.

Thirty have been hospitalized in the central zone, with six of those individuals in intensive care.

“This weekend, I encourage everyone to get outside and enjoy the mild weather. If you go for a walk with (people) outside your household, wear a mask and practice physical distancing. Please keep following the measures in place,” Alberta chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw tweeted Saturday afternoon.

There have been 81,564 vaccine doses administered in the province.



