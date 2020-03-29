COVID-19: Here’s what happened this past week in Alberta

Albertans are encouraged to stay home.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, chief medical officer of health, tweeted Sunday afternoon askng Albertans “to please stay home.”

As of Saturday, the number of cases confirmed in the province was 621.

Two new viral cases were confirmed in Red Deer Saturday, with a total of 19 cases. To date, Red Deer County has seven, while Lacombe has two, Innisfail has one and there are two cases in Olds and one in Stettler and county.

As of Saturday afternoon, there are 48 cases in the central zone, compared to 378 in the Calgary zone, 139 in the Edmonton zone, 43 in the north zone and 12 in the south zone.

This past week the government enacted a $7.7 billion comprehensive response to protect the safety, security and economic interests of Albertans amidst the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.

A number of actions have been taken over the past week to contain the outbreak and provide Albertans with the services they need.

Provincial response to COVID-19 outbreak, March 23-28:

New approach to COVID-19 testing that prioritizes groups at the highest risk of local exposure and at-risk populations

Collaboration with municipalities to ensure homeless shelters across the province can create more capacity to meet local needs

Law enforcement agencies granted full authority to enforce public health orders and issue fines to ensure self-isolation orders are being followed

Collaboration with food supply industry to ensure Albertans continue to have access to safe, affordable food as the COVID-19 response continues

Automobile access to provincial parks and recreation areas restricted to align with measures in place at national parks to prevent the spread of the virus

Additional restrictions and prohibitions on gatherings and attendance at non-essential businesses and organizations to safeguard employees and the public

A 90-day extension for most drivers requiring a medical evaluation to apply for a licence renewal, reducing strain on the health-care system.

Indigenous Relations working with federal and Indigenous governments to ensure all Albertans benefit from pandemic planning and response

Economic measures

Measures to protect renters from eviction, rent increases and late fees as part of a $7.7 billion package to relieve the immediate financial burdens brought on by the COVID-19 crisis

Protection for Albertans and Alberta employers through an education property tax freeze and deferral, and Workers’ Compensation Board premium deferrals

Indigenous community consultations are paused at the community’s request for as long as recommendations for self-isolation remain in place.

Delays in requirements for hotels and other lodging providers to pay the tourism levy until Aug. 31 to free up cash flow for employers to maintain staff and operations.

Temporary adjustment to K-12 education funding to reflect the cost of at-home learning by students during the pandemic.



