COVID-19 hospitalizations in Alberta slowly declining, Red Deer down to 714 active cases

First doses of COVID-19 vaccine climb above 90 per cent

The province announced Friday that as of Feb. 10, 90 per cent of Albertans 12 and over have received one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. (FIle photo by The Canadian Press)

Alberta has 24,154 active cases of COVID-19, the province reported Friday.

There were 1,400 new lab-confirmed cases over the past 24 hours, based on 4,742 tests for a positivity rate of 29 per cent.

Alberta had 1,566 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 127 in the ICU. There were 23 new deaths due to the implications of COVID-19, bringing the province’s death toll to 3,741.

The province announced Friday that as of Thursday, 90 per cent of Albertans 12 and over have received one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

As of Thursday, 86.3 per cent of Albertans over 12 have two doses and 226,400 pediatric vaccines (first and second doses) have also been administered to children aged five to 11. Alberta has administered more than 3.4 million doses of the vaccine.

“Millions of COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Alberta safely and effectively,” said chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw.

“Data from right here in our province shows that vaccines are helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in the province and protect against severe outcomes. I encourage all Albertans to book an appointment for your first, second or booster dose as soon as you’re eligible.”

On mapping of vaccine distribution on the Government of Alberta website, Red Deer is divided into three zones. In the Red Deer-North area, 78 per cent of people 12 and over have two doses of the vaccine, 76.2 in Red Deer Southwest and 82.4 per cent in Red Deer-East.

Meanwhile, the Central zone had 2,852 active cases of the virus, with 165 people in hospital, including eight in the ICU.

Red Deer dropped to 714 active cases of COVID-19, down from 730 reported Thursday. The city has had 12,958 total cases, with 12,155 recovered and 89 deaths due to the implications of COVID-19.

Red Deer County had 218 active cases, Mountain View County had 108, Sylvan Lake had 107, Lacombe County had 98, the City of Lacombe had 92, Clearwater County had 85, Olds had 74 and Stettler County had 78 active cases.

The City of Camrose had 141, Kneehill County had 88, Camrose County had 26 and Drumheller had 48.

Wetaskiwin County, including Maskwacis, had 418 active cases, while Ponoka, including East Ponoka County, had 107 and Rimbey, including West Ponoka County and part of Lacombe County, had 37.