COVID-19 hospitalizations stable but 30 more deaths over 7 days

In seven days ending on Monday, 4,612 new COVID-19 cases identified

COVID-19 hospitalizations have stabilized over the past week but 30 more people have died province-wide.

Since the pandemic began, 4074 people have now died, according to the latest statistics released by the province covering March 22-28.

The province reported on Wednesday there were 4,612 new cases identified over the seven-day period.

It was reported Wednesday that 964 people are in hospital, up eight from a week earlier, with 47 in intensive care, down nine. In Central Zone, there are 135 people in hospital and two in ICU.

Provincial health officials say the leading metric at this time is the COVID positivity rate, which averaged 24.5 per cent, up from 22 per cent the previous week.

In Red Deer, the number of new cases over the previous seven days ending on Monday was 141, up from 112 over the previous seven days. That pushed the seven-day case rate up to 132.5 per 100,000 people from 105.3.

The total number of cases since the pandemic began is now 13,933 and two more people have died since the last count, bringing the Red Deer death toll to 102.

In Red Deer County, there were 32 new cases over seven days, down from 37 in the seven days prior.

Sylvan Lake has had 15 new cases, Lacombe nine, Olds five, Wetaskiwin seven, Camrose 29 and Drumheller 16.

Lacombe County has had 10, Clearwater County 36, County of Stettler eight, Mountain View County 20, Kneehill County 31 and Camrose County four.

On the local geographic area setting, Wetaskiwin County, including Maskwacis, has had 24 new cases, while Ponoka, including East Ponoka County, had 11 and Rimbey, including West Ponoka County and part of Lacombe County, had eight.