COVID-19 in Red Deer falls to 110 active cases

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Red Deer fell again on Tuesday.

There are 110 active cases in the city, which is 10 fewer than the 120 in Monday’s update, according to geospatial mapping on the provincial government’s website. There are 83 deaths reported in the city, the same as in Monday’s update.

Red Deer has also recorded 9,205 recovered cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

The Government of Alberta identified 238 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday as well as six deaths. One of those deaths was reported in Central zone, bringing the death toll to 399.

There are 4,545 active cases in the province.

Red Deer County has 43 active cases, Clearwater County has 36, Mountain View County has 26, Stettler County has 22, the City of Lacombe has 22, Olds has 21, Lacombe County has 17 and Sylvan Lake has 16.

Wetaskiwin County, including Maskwacis, has 66 active cases; while Ponoka, including East Ponoka County, has 15 and Rimbey, including West Ponoka County and part of Lacombe County, has eight.

The City of Camrose has 37, Camrose County has 18, Drumheller has 17 and Kneehill County has 17.

Overall, Alberta Health Services’ Central zone has 591 active cases.

There are currently 87 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the Central zone, including six who have been admitted into intensive care units. Provincially, there are 434 hospitalizations – 81 of those individuals are in ICUs.

Coronavirus