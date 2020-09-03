COVID-19 in schools inevitable as infections reported at 2 Calgary-area schools: Premier

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says he’s accepted all along that COVID-19 infections in schools are inevitable and that’s no reason to keep classrooms shuttered. He estimates it would cost $4 billion to cut class sizes in half.
