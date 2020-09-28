COVID-19: More than 1 million Albertans have been tested to date

More than one million Albertans have been tested to date at least once.

The government’s website showed Monday more than 1.3 million tests have been conducted to date in the province.

Alberta has conducted more tests per capita for COVID-19 compared to B.C., Quebec or Ontario, said Health Minister Tyler Shandro Monday.

Alberta confirmed 406 COVID-19 tests Monday.

The cases included statistics from the weekend: 60 on Friday, 184 on Saturday and 162 on Sunday.

The province confirmed four additional deaths over the weekend.

Central zone active cases went up to 18 Monday, from Friday’s 16. To date, seven people have died in the local zone.

The City of Red Deer had five active cases, according to the government’s website. That’s a decrease of one since Friday.

Red Deer County was at three active and Ponoka County at five.

One in Town of Sylvan Lake – same as City of Lacombe, Lacombe County, City of Wetaskiwin, Town of Olds and Town of Drumheller.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, the chief medical officer of health, said Monday, she developed a sore throat and was tested for COVID-19 Friday.

The result was negative but the top doctor will remain at home until her symptoms resolve.

“Despite this, I don’t want to pass on whatever I have to anyone else,” said Hinshaw Monday.

“Do not risk exposing others if you’re sick and I recognize staying home is inconvenient,” she said.

