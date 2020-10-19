COVID-19: One more death in central zone

Health Minister Tyler Shandro and Dr. Deena Hinshaw, the chief medical officer of health, receive flu shot. Photo via Government of Alberta

Alberta confirmed close to 900 cases Monday afternoon and four additional virus-deaths including one in central zone.

The confirmed cases were from the weekend: 311 on Friday, 231 on Saturday and 356 on Sunday totalling to 896 cases.

The total active cases in the province reached 3,138 Monday from Friday’s 2,836 – an increase of 302.

Active cases in central zone went up to 148 Monday from Friday’s 132. Three people in the local zone remain in hospital.

Over the weekend, central zone recorded its eighth virus-death.

To date, there have been 849 confirmed cases of the virus in the zone and 693 recoveries.

Active cases also went up in the City of Red Deer Monday to 39 from Friday’s 35, according to geospatial mapping on the provincial government’s website.

Red Deer County was at seven active cases Monday, Town of Sylvan Lake at two, Lacombe County at 10, City of Lacombe at nine, Ponoka County at 46, County of Wetaskiwin at one, City of Wetaskiwin at two, City of Camrose at three, Town of Olds at four, Mountain View County at nine and County of Stettler at eight.

There are no active cases in Clearwater County and Camrose County.

Ponoka County in central Alberta remains on province’s watch list.

For the 2020-21 season, Alberta ordered 1.96 million doses of influenza vaccine – enough to immunize 45 per cent of the population. Last year, Alberta’s immunization rate was 33 per cent, an increase from 30 per cent in 2018-19.

“The flu shot won’t prevent COVID-19, but it will reduce your chances of getting sick with influenza and spreading it to others,” said Dr. Deena Hinshaw, chief medical officer of health Monday.

“While getting immunized helps, it’s also crucial to wash your hands often, cover coughs and sneezes and stay home when sick. If you have flu symptoms, book a test for COVID-19 as symptoms are similar. Let’s all do our part to keep one another safe.”

To help limit the spread of COVID-19, Alberta has shifted this year’s approach from large public health clinics to direct support by appointment through AHS, pharmacies and doctors’ offices.



