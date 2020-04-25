COVID-19: Ottawa announces $62.5 million for country’s fish and seafood sector

Money is earmarked for personal protective equipment, Trudeau said Saturday

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is announcing a $62.5-million aid package to help the country’s fish and seafood processors protect workers from COVID-19.

Trudeau said today the money is earmarked for personal protective equipment and to help fish and seafood companies adapt their plants to comply with health directives.

The prime minister says the funding can also help pay for other equipment such as freezers, so that companies can store food products while they adapt their factories to ensure workers can maintain a safe distance from one another.

Fish and seafood are among the country’s top food exports and the industry employs roughly 72,000 people.

COVID-19 infections are disrupting other parts of the country’s food sector, including the meat processing industry.

Cargill shut down its plant just north of High River, Alta., earlier this week after an outbreak of COVID-19 and the death of one employee.

