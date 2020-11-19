Canadian Cross-Country Ski Team members, left to right, Russell Kennedy, Brian McKeever, and Xavier McKeever, ski up a hill during early season training in Canmore, Alta., Monday, Oct. 19, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Canadian Cross-Country Ski Team members, left to right, Russell Kennedy, Brian McKeever, and Xavier McKeever, ski up a hill during early season training in Canmore, Alta., Monday, Oct. 19, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

COVID-19 outbreak puts Canmore Nordic Centre skiers in quarantine

Nordiq Canada announced Monday the cross-country team won’t travel to Europe

An outbreak of 11 confirmed cases of COVID-19 has occurred at the Nordic Centre in Canmore, Alta.

The Canmore Nordic Centre is the headquarters of Canada’s cross-country ski and biathlon teams, which have been training there this fall.

“The sport cohort outbreak is related to an adult cross-country team training at the Canmore Nordic Centre,” Alberta Health spokesperson Zoe Cooper told The Canadian Press in an email Wednesday.

“The COVID-positive individuals are isolating as required and all close contacts have been tested and are also isolating.”

Nordiq Canada, which oversees the national cross-country team, did not confirm whether national-team athletes were among confirmed cases citing health and medical privacy.

Alberta provincial team athletes also train at the Nordic Centre.

“We are aware of a positive COVID-19 test within the Canmore regional training environment,” Nordiq Canada said in a statement Wednesday.

“Nordiq Canada is assisting impacted individuals, and those who have come in close contact.

“These individuals are inquarantine and following all of the required protocols in place to protect themselves and the community at large.”

Biathlon Canada general manager Heather Ambery says Nordiq Canada informed her organization of a positive COVID-19 test.

“All athletes and staff within the (senior) national team were notified of the positive case and have been in touch with our team doctor to identify if there were any close contacts,” Ambery said in an email to The Canadian Press.

“We continue to monitor the situation while working closely with our chief medical officer and sport partners.”

Canmore had 16 active cases of the virus as of Wednesday in a population of 16,273, according to Alberta Health statistics.

Nordiq Canada announced Monday the cross-country team won’t travel to Europe to race World Cups prior to January “after weighing the risks associated with international travel as numbers of COVID-19 continue to increase globally.

“COVID-19 is the most challenging competitor we have faced as a sport organization which forces continual adjustments to our performance plans.”

The skiers’ next competition will be the world championship team trials Jan. 7-10 in Whistler, B.C. The world nordic ski championships are scheduled for Feb. 22 to March 7 in Oberstdorf, Germany.

Biathlon Canada intends to send the Canadian team to the first World Cups races of the season starting Nov. 27 in Kontiolahti, Finland, according to Ambery.

The Canadian Press

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
RCMP needs structural changes to address racism: MMIWG commissioner
Next story
CFIB calls for freeze on Canada Pension Plan premiums set to rise on Jan. 1

Just Posted

(Black Press Media files)
Snowfall warning in effect across Central Alberta

Snowfall of 10cm to 15 cm of snow is expected.

Alberta’s Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw announced an additional 732 COVID-19 cases Wednesday. (Photo by Chris Schwarz/Government of Alberta)
11 more COVID-19 deaths Wednesday, 732 new cases

Almost 25 per cent of deaths from COVID-19 have come since November 1

Minister of Agriculture and Forestry, MLA Innisfail-Sylvan Lake, Devin Dreeshen. (Photo Submitted)
Results Driven Agriculture Research achieves multiple milestones

Over 2,000 people shared what they thought the future of agriculture research should look like.

Courtesy photo
COVID-19: Central zone active cases slightly down Tuesday

Some central Alberta communities under enhanced status

(BLACK PRESS file photo)
Lacombe County, including summer villages and Eckville under Enhanced Status

Nov. 17, the County announced Province mandated measures are in place for the County

Canadian Cross-Country Ski Team members, left to right, Russell Kennedy, Brian McKeever, and Xavier McKeever, ski up a hill during early season training in Canmore, Alta., Monday, Oct. 19, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
COVID-19 outbreak puts Canmore Nordic Centre skiers in quarantine

Nordiq Canada announced Monday the cross-country team won’t travel to Europe

A man wears a face mask as he walks along a street in Montreal, Sunday, November 15, 2020.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Potential vaccine news brightens dark day marked by rising COVID-19 cases, deaths in Canada

Canada is on track to receive six million doses of vaccine between January and March

In this Sept. 30, 2020, file photo, a Boeing 737 Max jet prepares to land at Boeing Field following a test flight in Seattle. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Elaine Thompson
Ottawa to keep Boeing Max aircraft grounded for now, despite U.S. approval

Canada will impose different requirements than the U.S. before it lifts the grounding orders for the plane

President Donald Trump speaks in the Rose Garden of the White House, Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, in Washington. A tweet seeking to distance Elections Canada from the use of electronic voting equipment has earned a like from the president of the United States. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Evan Vucci
Donald Trump on Elections Canada’s disavowal of voting machines: ‘THIS SAYS IT ALL’

Donald Trump is accusing a Canadian maker of vote-counting machines of conspiring against him

A model airplane is seen in front of the newly-revealed Air Canada Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft at a hangar at the Toronto Pearson International Airport in Mississauga, Ont., Thursday, February 9, 2017. Air Canada’s three Aeroplan credit card partners are updating the features of the airline’s main customer loyalty program for travellers.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Blinch
Air Miles or cash back? How to manage your travel rewards during a pandemic

The good news is that even travel-focused loyalty programs have become more flexible in recent years

Alberta chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw updates media on the COVID-19 situation in Edmonton on Friday, March 20, 2020. Alberta Health says an investigation into Canada’s first human case of a rare swine flu variant in central Alberta has determined it’s the only case in the area. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Alberta Health says province has had only one human case of rare swine flu

It was the first reported case in Canada since 2005 when reporting became mandatory

File photo
Maskwacis RCMP identify human remains

Maskwacis RMCP have indentified the human remains found Feb.24, 2020 on the Ermineskin First Nation.

A forensic photograph taken in October 2015 of belts was filed as an exhibit for the trial of Lauren Lafleche, an Edmonton woman accused of killing her five-year-old daughter. The victim’s younger brother, in a video-taped interview played in court, said Lafleche regularly beat her children with a belt as a form of punishment. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Court of Queen’s Bench Alberta, *MANDATORY CREDIT*
Murder trial begins for Edmonton mother accused of beating daughter with belt, spatula

An autopsy confirmed five-year-old died from brain damage caused by blunt force trauma to her head

Most Read