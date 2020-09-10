This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, NIAID-RML

COVID-19 outbreaks declared at two southern Alberta schools

Staff or students who have had direct contact with those people with COVID-19 will be contacted

Two COVID-19 outbreaks have been declared at high schools in southern Alberta.

A letter sent to parents of students at Henry Wise Wood High School from Alberta Health Services says two or more cases have been confirmed at the southwest Calgary school.

It says the local medical officer of health has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at the school and public health is investigating to determine who may have been exposed to the virus.

A similar letter was sent to parents with children at Chinook High School in Lethbridge.

The letter from the medical officers of health from Lethbridge and Medicine Hat says public health staff are investigating cases at the school.

They say staff or students who have had direct contact with those people with COVID-19 will be contacted.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Blackfalds RCMP respond to fatal motorcycle crash
Next story
Former finance minister Bill Morneau broke election law in 2019: commissioner

Just Posted

The Warning Signs of Suicide

Sept. 10 is World Suicide Awareness Day

Online map to help Alberta parents track COVID-19 cases in schools

Province provides update

Updated: Man accused of killing Red Deer doctor makes bizarre court appearance

Deng Mabiour repeatedly asks judge why no one is asking him why he killed his family doctor

Ponoka doctor cites need for better ‘work-life’ balance as reason for leaving

Dr. Gage Seavilleklein wants more time with family after deaths of colleagues

Alberta’s active COVID-19 cases the highest since May 9

1,692 active cases across Alberta, 52 in central zone

COVID-19 outbreaks declared at two southern Alberta schools

Staff or students who have had direct contact with those people with COVID-19 will be contacted

Former finance minister Bill Morneau broke election law in 2019: commissioner

The commissioner of Canada elections says before the 2019 federal election, Morneau pumped up two prospective Liberal candidates

Blackfalds RCMP respond to fatal motorcycle crash

A collision involving a motorcycle and a pickup occurred Wednesday evening.

Space, regulations biggest hurdles to indoor soccer season

Ponoka players may be able to join ‘mini-leagues’

Lacombe-based author Fran Kimmel to lead writers’ workshop in Stettler

Kimmel’s novels include Shore Girl and No Good Asking

On to Game 7: Raptors hold off Celtics in double-OT NBA thriller

Lowry nets 33 points as Toronto trips Boston 125-122

WE Charity closing operations in Canada, Kielburgers plan to step down

WE plans to lay off its Canadian staff in the coming months and sell all its property in Canada,

Ryan Reynolds makes a ‘dream come true’ for burn survivor dressed as Deadpool

Jadiant Quinn, a med student graduating in 2023, posted a photo of himself dressed up as Deadpool

Calgary wants to be a hub city as Canada loses international sports to virus

City is eyeing Edmonton’s success as an NHL hub

Most Read