Red Deer city manager Allan Seabrooke speaks during an update video regarding the COVID-19 pandemic Saturday evening. Contributed photo

COVID-19 pandemic has many feeling lonely, helpless: Red Deer city manager

‘We don’t have a lot of new information for you today,’ says Allan Seabrooke

Red Deer’s city manager is praising the efforts of businesses and volunteers amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Allan Seabrooke spoke during a daily update video regarding the virus Saturday evening.

“We’ve heard stories about businesses that are stepping up to deliver groceries and produce, hand sanitizers, along with a number of other positive initiatives to help those in the community,” Seabrooke said, adding many residents have offered volunteer assistance to not-for-profit groups.

The health and safety of Red Deerians is the top priority for the city and staff, said Seabrooke.

“We don’t have a lot of new information for you today, but we want to continue to stay in touch with you each day and connect you to what’s happening at the city and to ensure that you know that we continue to work on your behalf each and every day,” he said.

“We know this is hard for Red Deerians. We understand that many of you, because of the isolation, are experiencing feelings of loneliness and helplessness during this crisis, while others are overwhelmed and sometimes even scared.”

Daily updates from the city will continue to be provided on the city’s Facebook page.

“Please continue to support your friends, your neighbours and support your community as we work through this,” Seabrooke said.

For more information on the city’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, visit www.reddeer.ca/covid19 or call 403-342-8111 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.

“You can call at any time if you just need somebody to speak with or if you have a question you need answered.”


