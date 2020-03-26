Alberta Health Services said Wednesday no AHS staff member may accept or serve any external, non-AHS sourced food to patients or staff. File photo

COVID-19: Public food donations for hospital staff no longer allowed, AHS says

“The risk is just too great right now”

Alberta Health Services says food donations at hospitals for health care workers will no longer be accepted.

In a series of tweets Wednesday AHS said the gesture by the public is appreciated but the risk is high.

“We love that you want to give our staff donuts and goodies,” AHS said in a tweet. “We agree – they deserve it. But the risk is just too great right now. Following these guidelines will help to ensure we limit the spread of COVID-19 and protect the health and wellbeing of our staff, volunteers and patients.”

The agency wants to protect the health and wellbeing of hospital staff, volunteers and patients across the province.

“No AHS staff member may accept or serve any external, non-AHS sourced food to patients or staff,” it said.


Coronavirus

