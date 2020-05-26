COVID-19 recovered cases continue to rise in Alberta

69 more recoveries Tuesday, bringing the total to 6,048

The positive news keeps coming in Alberta as the COVID-19 pandemic continues across the globe.

While the total number of confirmed cases in the province took the slightest jump Tuesday, recovered cases were up significantly.

After 19 new cases Monday, Alberta confirmed 22 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, bringing the total to 6,901. Meanwhile, there were 69 recovered cases, with that number improving to 6,048.

As of Tuesday, there are now 714 active cases in the province.

One additional COVID-19 death was reported Tuesday, bringing the total to 139 in the province.

Central zone still has 99 confirmed cases, with three active and 95 recovered. There has been one death reported in the local zone in the past.

The City of Red Deer remains at 37 cases: one active and 36 recovered – the same as Monday.

Red Deer County has 16 cases: 15 recovered and one active.

The City of Lacombe sits at two recovered cases, while Lacombe County is at three recovered cases.

Clearwater County has two recovered cases – the same as Stettler County.

Ponoka County is at three recovered cases.

Calgary zone has 4,785 cases, with 561 active and 4,123 recovered. There are 36 people in hospital and four in intensive care. There have been 101 deaths in this zone.

South zone has 1,234 confirmed cases, of which 80 are active. There are 1,146 recovered cases, with two people in hospital. The zone has reported eight deaths.

Edmonton zone has 524 confirmed cases, with 49 active and 462 recovered cases. There are five people in hospital and one in intensive care. There are 13 deaths reported in this zone.

North zone has 235 confirmed cases and 19 active. There are 200 recovered cases in this zone, with two people in hospital. There have been 15 deaths reported in this zone.