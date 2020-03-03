COVID-19: Six handwashing mistakes to avoid

With new novel Coronavirus cases emerging all over the world, health officials are urging residents to take precautionary measures to prevent more individuals from getting sick.
The Canadian Press
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Washing hands is one of the top tips from health officials to help combat novel coronavirus
With new novel Coronavirus cases emerging all over the world, health officials are urging residents to take precautionary measures to prevent more individuals from getting sick.
The Canadian Press
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
The Meltdown is a re-worked and improved version of last year’s Kites on Ice event
Clinton Bezan published his first book “Truth Cries Out” in early February
The temporary arrangement allows construction of new high school and elementary school
Dr. Ieleen Taylor is hosting workshops for women dealing with stress and burnout
An application has been put in for a Family Resource Network for the area
Washing hands is one of the top tips from health officials to help combat novel coronavirus
Dawson Creek Minor Hockey Association issued the apology as part of a larger statement on March 3
Government will also be looking to hand over 164 other parks to third-party managers
All of the deaths have occurred in Washington state and most were residents of a nursing home
The disaster affected voting in Tennessee, one of 14 Super Tuesday states
Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott said Monday she doesn’t believe it’s necessary
Nearly 3,000 people have been tested for the novel coronavirus
Experts have learned a lot since severe acute respiratory syndrome, or SARS, first broke out in 2002
Oil prices fall due to reduced demand tied to the novel coronavirus outbreak
Washing hands is one of the top tips from health officials to help combat novel coronavirus
The virus has already dampened OECD expectations for economic growth this year
The Meltdown is a re-worked and improved version of last year’s Kites on Ice event
Clinton Bezan published his first book “Truth Cries Out” in early February
Dawson Creek Minor Hockey Association issued the apology as part of a larger statement on March 3
The temporary arrangement allows construction of new high school and elementary school
Dr. Ieleen Taylor is hosting workshops for women dealing with stress and burnout