COVID-19: Third Albertan dies, 46 cases in central zone

A third Albertan has died from COVID-19, province announced Sunday.

Forty additional cases were confirmed Sunday bringing the provincial total to 661.

Cases have been identified in all zones across the province: 408 cases in the Calgary zone, 149 cases in the Edmonton zone, 46 cases in the Central zone, 45 cases in the North zone, 12 cases in the South zone. One case in a zone that is yet to be confirmed, the province said.

Of the 661 cases, 17 are in the City of Red Deer, seven in Red Deer County, two in Lacombe, two in Olds, one in Ponoka, eight in Wetaskiwin County and one in Stettler County area.

Of these cases, there have been 41 hospitalizations, with 14 admissions to intensive care units (ICU), and three deaths reported.

Up to 60 of the 661 cases may be due to community transmission.

There are now a total of 73 confirmed recovered cases.

Aggregate data, showing cases by age range and zone, as well as by local geographical areas, is available online at alberta.ca/covid19statistics.

