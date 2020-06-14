Province announced 50 COVID-19 cases Sunday.

COVID-19: Three active cases in central zone, an increase of one since Saturday

Red Deer remains at one active case

Central zone active cases jumped to three Sunday, from Saturday’s two.

Alberta confirmed 50 COVID-19 cases Sunday, bringing the total number of active cases in the province to 422.

That’s a jump from Saturday’s 403 active cases.

There were no new deaths reported Sunday.

In Red Deer, active case remains at one. That number is also the same for Kneehill County.

Further south, Rocky View County has four active cases.

The number of active cases in Red Deer County, Lacombe County, the City of Lacombe, Ponoka County, Clearwater County, the City of Wetaskiwin and County of Stettler remains at zero.

In Central zone, there have been 89 confirmed cases, with 85 recovered and one death reported in the past.

In the Calgary zone, there have been 5,085 confirmed cases, with 204 active. There are 32 people in hospital with four in intensive care. There have been 4,770 recovered cases in this zone and 111 deaths.

In the south zone, there are 1,275 confirmed cases, with 22 active and 1,244 recovered. There is one person in hospital. The zone has reported nine deaths.

The Edmontn zone has 708 confirmed caes, with 169 active. There are 526 recovered cases with 10 in hospital and three in intensive care. There have been 13 deaths reported in the zone.

North zone sat with 263 confirmed cases Sunday with 22 active cases and 225 recovered. There are three people in hosptal. The zone has reported 16 deaths.

There have been 339,849 tests completed in Alberta so far.


mamta.lulla@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Demonstration marks one year since adoption of Quebec’s secularism law

Just Posted

COVID-19: Three active cases in central zone, an increase of one since Saturday

Red Deer remains at one active case

37 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Alberta

Red Deer has one of two active cases in central zone

Hundreds gather for protest against racism in Innisfail

‘I think love at the end of the day will win’

Red Deer has one new confirmed active COVID-19 case

More young Albertans testing positive for COVID-19 in past few weeks

Off to the races: Lacombe’s track is first in province to host live horse racing

Will host 12 harness horse races this summer, every Sunday until the end of August

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Sylvan Lake News is firmly committed to seeing you through the changes ahead, but we need your help

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Sylvan Lake News is firmly committed to seeing you through the changes ahead, but we need your help

Demonstration marks one year since adoption of Quebec’s secularism law

Those opposed to the legislation gathered in front of Premier Francois Legault’s office

Dispose of your face masks safely, top doctor urges Canadians

Leaving masks lying around is bad for both environment and transmission

Alberta mopping up after storm that brought heavy rain, hail and tornadoes

Environment Canada says a tornado was spotted at 7:37 p.m. near New Dayton

Some anger but Black Lives Matter rally in central Alberta mostly peaceful

The protest in Innisfail, Alta., was initially called off

Indigenous man fatally shot by RCMP was troubled but not violent, says chief

“He had his demons but he was always very friendly, he never tried to harm anybody”

Quebec provincial police make arrest after manhunt in Stanstead, near Quebec-U.S. border

No injuries reported

Liberals look at buying distressed buildings to save stock of affordable housing

Pandemic could also mean an opportunity for governments to pick up rental units cheaply

Most Read