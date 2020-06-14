COVID-19: Three active cases in central zone, an increase of one since Saturday

Central zone active cases jumped to three Sunday, from Saturday’s two.

Alberta confirmed 50 COVID-19 cases Sunday, bringing the total number of active cases in the province to 422.

That’s a jump from Saturday’s 403 active cases.

There were no new deaths reported Sunday.

In Red Deer, active case remains at one. That number is also the same for Kneehill County.

Further south, Rocky View County has four active cases.

The number of active cases in Red Deer County, Lacombe County, the City of Lacombe, Ponoka County, Clearwater County, the City of Wetaskiwin and County of Stettler remains at zero.

In Central zone, there have been 89 confirmed cases, with 85 recovered and one death reported in the past.

In the Calgary zone, there have been 5,085 confirmed cases, with 204 active. There are 32 people in hospital with four in intensive care. There have been 4,770 recovered cases in this zone and 111 deaths.

In the south zone, there are 1,275 confirmed cases, with 22 active and 1,244 recovered. There is one person in hospital. The zone has reported nine deaths.

The Edmontn zone has 708 confirmed caes, with 169 active. There are 526 recovered cases with 10 in hospital and three in intensive care. There have been 13 deaths reported in the zone.

North zone sat with 263 confirmed cases Sunday with 22 active cases and 225 recovered. There are three people in hosptal. The zone has reported 16 deaths.

There have been 339,849 tests completed in Alberta so far.



mamta.lulla@reddeeradvocate.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Coronavirus