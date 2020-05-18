COVID-19: Three more recovered cases in central zone Monday

The City of Red Deer had two active COVID-19 cases and 35 recoveries Monday. File photo

There are three more recoveries in the central zone.

Thirty-nine new cases were reported Monday, bringing the number of total active cases to 1,036.

Cases have been identified in all zones across the province: 10 active cases and 88 recovered cases in the Central zone, 836 active cases and 3,675 recovered cases in the Calgary zone, 109 active cases and 1,093 recovered cases in the south zone, 58 active cases and 448 recovered cases in the Edmonton zone and 18 active cases and 196 recovered cases in the north zone.

The recovered cases in central zone were at 85 on Sunday.

Alberta’s COVID-19 hospitalization rates remain low with 65 people currently in hospital, nine of whom are in intensive care.

In total, 5,519 Albertans have recovered from COVID-19.

One more Albertan died between Sunday and Monday, the province confirmed Monday afternoon.

The provincial website showed the City of Red Deer had two active cases and 35 recoveries Monday.

Red Deer County had four active and 12 recovered cases, while County of Lacombe had three recovered cases.

The City of Lacombe sits at two recovered cases.

Clearwater County has two recovered cases – same as Stettler County, while Ponoka County is at three cases: one active and two recovered.

The total deaths in the province are 128: 92 in the Calgary zone; 15 in the North zone; 12 in the Edmonton zone; eight in the South zone; and one in the Central zone.

Five active cases and 19 recovered cases are in zones yet to be confirmed, province stated.

There have been 641 cases to date with an unknown exposure.

There have been 199,237 people tested for COVID-19 and a total of 216,536 tests performed by the lab. Between Sunday and Monday afternoon, 3,458 tests were completed.

There are 93 active cases and 596 recovered cases at continuing care facilities; 94 residents at these facilities have died.

Outside gatherings are limited to a maximum of 50 people, the province had announced late last week.

Physical distance of two metres must remain between people from different households, and attendees must follow proper hygiene practices.



