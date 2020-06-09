COVID-19: Two deaths confirmed in Alberta Tuesday

The province reported two COVID-19 deaths between Monday and Tuesday, hours after Premier Jason Kenney announced Stage 2 of the relaunch strategy in the province Tuesday.

Alberta confirmed 27 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 7,229.

The number of active cases in Alberta reached 356, an increase of one from Monday.

The number of virus recoveries in the province reached 6,722 Tuesday, an increase of 24 from Monday’s 6,698.

Forty-six people were in hospitals across the province Tuesday – an increase of two from Monday. Six of the patients were in intensive care.

Central zone remains at zero active cases, with 87 confirmed, 86 recovered, and one death reported in the past.

The City of Red Deer had 35 recovered cases Tuesday, while Red Deer County had 12 recovered.

The City of Lacombe remains at two recovered, while County of Lacombe was at three recovered.

Town of Sylvan Lake was at two recovered cases Tuesday, while the Clearwater County was at one recovered.

County of Stettler and Ponoka County remain at two recovered.

The bulk of the cases has been confirmed in the Calgary zone at 4,993, with 210 active as of Tuesday. There are 4,672 recovered cases in the zone, with 35 in hospital and five in intensive care. There have been 111 deaths reported in this zone.

South zone confirmed case number was at 1,268 Tuesday, with 18 active and 1,240 recovered. One person remains in hospital in this zone. The zone has reported 10 deaths.

Edmonton zone has confirmed 623 COVID-19 cases with 112 active and 498 recovered with five in hospital and one in intensive care. There have been 13 deaths reported in this zone related to the virus.

North zone has confirmed 245 cases, with 15 active and 214 recovered. There are five people in hospital. Sixteen deaths have been reported in this zone.

As of Tuesday, Alberta completed 303,689 tests, an increase of 4,993 from Monday.

There are 29 active cases and 690 recovered cases at continuing care facilities; 116 facility residents have died, the province confirmed.



mamta.lulla@reddeeradvocate.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Coronavirus