Blackfalds COVID-19: Facility Closures extended to May 31, 2020; Events cancelled until June 30, 2020

Blackfalds Days cancelled

The Town of Blackfalds would like to reiterate that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is still low in Alberta.

The Town’s top priority is the health, safety and well-being of the public and our employees. We continue to do everything we can to mitigate the spread of the virus and encourage all residents to practice social distancing and personal hygiene. As the weather starts to get nicer, there is the natural tendency to want to get out and we ask that you continue to follow the guidelines set forth by the Province of Alberta.

At their meeting on April 20, Town Council made the tough decisions to shut down all playgrounds. The risk of spread of the virus is high in these areas where people are constantly touching, especially children who may inadvertently touch something, and then touch their own face.

Furthermore, closure of public facilities has been extended to May 31. This includes the Abbey Centre (Field House, Fitness Studios, Program Room, Child Minding, Border Paving Fitness Centre, Red Deer Kinsmen Indoor Play Space, Running Track, etc.), Blackfalds Public Library, the Civic Cultural Centre, Multi-Plex Arena (Ag Room, Banquet Room, Dry Floor/Ice), Operations Centre, the Wadey Centre, and the Community Centre (Main Hall and Multi-Purpose Room).

As of April 23, all events are cancelled until the June 30, which includes the Town’s Community Garage Sale at the end of May and our annual Blackfalds Days during Father’s Day weekend. At this time, plans for Canada Day are still under consideration.

We strongly advise against any garage sales or similar activity and ask that the community delay any planned yard and garage sales until the Province has lifted the restrictions on gatherings. Yard and garage sales tend to draw large numbers of people and require cash transactions and touching of objects – all of which are the main cause of the COVID-19 spread.

We hope to re-schedule the annual Community Garage Sale to a later date.

Please continue to follow the guidelines as laid out by Alberta Health Services (AHS) and the Province of Alberta. For any information on the virus, how to protect yourself, and helpful links, see the blackfalds.com/COVID-19 webpage.

You may also watch announcements at the latest press briefing at https://youtu.be/ouatZZccA7M

Coronavirus

