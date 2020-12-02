COVID-19 pandemic in Alberta (March 15 update) Chief Medical Officer Dr. Deena Hinshaw, accompanied by Premier Jason Kenney, gives an update on COVID-19 in Alberta. Photo by Government of Alberta

COVID-19 vaccine likely available to Albertans in January, will be distributed in three phases

Vaccine won’t be widely available until the fall of 2021

Alberta now has 17,144 active cases of COVID-19.

Premier Jason Kenney announced that there were an additional 1,685 cases Wednesday in a daily press conference and 1o new deaths.

Kenney also said that a COVID-19 vaccine could be available as early as Jan. 4, 2021 but won’t be widely available for most Albertans until fall of 2021.

The three-pronged approach from the government will start with select individuals being immunized.

In phase one over the first three months of 2021, the government anticipates they will be able to administer vaccines to approximately 435,000 Albertans, about 10 per cent of the population. \

Both vaccines available will need to be administered in two doses, separated by three to six weeks. Phase one of the vaccine includes priority groups like residents of long term care, seniors on reserves and health care workers. Phase two will go from April to June and the government hopes to have 30 per cent of the population immunized.

Phase three will include all Albertans and is expected to start in the fall of 2021.

“This is the unfortunate reality that Canadians across the country face and people around the world,” Kenney said.

There have been 561 deaths in the province due to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. Kenney also said that 18,432 COVID-19 tests were completed over the past 24 hours and the province has a test positivity rate of 9.2 per cent.

In addition, he said 504 people are in hospital, including 97 in the ICU.

Red Deer now has 269 active cases of the virus, while Red Deer County has 78 active. Sylvan Lake has 65 active cases of COVID-19 and Olds has 23. Lacombe County has 47 active cases and Lacombe has 39 active. Mountain View Count sits at 18 active and Kneehill County has 11. Camrose has 80 active cases and Camrose County has 30 active.

Ponoka County, Wetaskiwin County and the City of Wetaskiwin combined have 276 active cases.

