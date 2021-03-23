COVID-19 vaccine shipment delay disrupts Sylvan Lake rollout

The province reports a malfunction in a cargo plane has caused a delay in the vaccine shipment

A malfunction in cargo aircraft is causing a delay in pharmacies in Alberta receiving the Moderna vaccine for COVID-19.

The Province announced last week that the expected shipments of the Moderna vaccine has been “cut in half.”

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says the province and its health care partners are ready to administer the vaccine, once the supply has been reached.

“This delay is entirely at the fault of the federal government,” Kenney said at a press conference on March 18.

“If we get the supply we were promised we can expand the vaccine roll out.”

Todd Prochnau, pharmacist and owner of the Sylvan Lake Shopper’s pharmacy, says The Ryders Ridge pharmacy has received less than their allocated doses, and no shipment is expected next week as well.

“We have been extremely proud to be vaccinating people in our community to help end the pandemic! As the word got out, we quickly booked up with full appointments…” Prochnau wrote on Facebook.

Those booked in to receive the vaccine last week were not affected by the shipment delay and cancellation.

Prochnau and staff at the pharmacy will be contacting those who will need to reschedule their appointment due to shipment delays.

“If you are booked after March 28 we are hopeful supple issues will be resolved by then however we will contact you if your appointment has been pushed back due to supply,” said Prochnau.

Prochnau added the Ryders Ridge Shopper’s Drug Mart has started a wait list for the 2B, 2C and 2D categories of the vaccine rollout.

Currently those 65 and older, or 50 and older if you identify as First Nation, Metis and Inuit, are eligible for the vaccine.

“We unfortunately have no control over vaccine supply, Alberta Health allocates quantities to pharmacies based an Alberta supply. It’s no secret Canada continues to face some supply challenges…

Be assured that we will get additional vaccine as soon as it’s available.”

Health Minister Tyler Shandro says even with the disruption, the Alberta Government plans to have all adults in Alberta vaccinated by the end of June.

“We are looking at life on the other side of the pandemic by summer,” Shandro said during the March 18 press conference.

Kenney echoed Shandro’s sentiment saying, “The end of the pandemic is in sight.”

Prochnau asks that those booking an appointment at Shopper’s for the vaccine do so online where possible, rather than calling the pharmacy.

Those looking to be put on the wait list for further rollout can do so by emailing asdm2450@shoppersdrugmart.ca and include your name, age and cell phone number.

“If you are able to email instead of call it is a huge help to our store team as we are fielding a large number of calls and administering a large number of vaccines daily,” said Prochnau.