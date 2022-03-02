COVID-19 cases continue dropping in Alberta, province records 27 new deaths over past two days

COVID-19 virus (file photo). Alberta added 27 new deaths due to the implications of COVID-19 in the province over the last two days. (file photo)

COVID-19 numbers in Alberta are continuing to decline, with a total of 747 active cases confirmed for Monday and Tuesday.

But there were 27 new deaths due to the implications of COVID-19 in the province over the last two days.

Since Tuesday’s COVID numbers could not be provided due to technical difficulties, Alberta Health provided two days of figures on Wednesday: 388 new confirmed cases were reported on Tuesday, as well as 359 new cases on Monday.

In Alberta, there are now 8,164 active COVID cases, according to confirmed lab testing results.

Pandemic-related deaths in the province jumped sharply by 27, to 3,939 from 3,912 reported Monday.

Hospitalizations in the province rose slighty from 1,224 to 1,231 people in hospital in Alberta with the virus, including 84 in intensive care.

In Central zone, there were 1,155 active COVID cases, with 142 people in hospital and five in intensive care. There have been a total of 495 deaths in the zone.

Active COVID cases in Red Deer slipped below 300, to 291, according to geospatial mapping on the provincial government’s website Wednesday. There were no new deaths, which still totalled 95 in the city.

Stettler County had 34 active cases, Clearwater County had 36, Mountain View County had 34, Red Deer County had 66, the City of Lacombe had 36, Lacombe County had 32, Olds had 31 and Sylvan Lake had 30.

Wetaskiwin, including Maskwacis, had 134 active cases, while Ponoka, including East Ponoka County, had 14 and Rimbey, including West Ponoka County and part of Lacombe County, had 13.

The City of Camrose had 56, Kneehill County had 23, Camrose County has 14 and Drumheller had 27.

