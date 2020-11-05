COVID cases — including three in Red Deer schools — stand at 6,230, an all-time high

Three COVID-19 cases have been reported at two Red Deer schools.

Two cases were diagnosed in individuals from Normandeau School, and one case was diagnosed at Hunting Hills High School.

Red Deer Public Schools said letters were issued to families to ensure they were notified first.

The school district is working closely with Alberta Health Services to ensure necessary measures are in place to protect all students.

Alberta reported 515 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, again setting a new high for active cases: 6,230.

The province also reported five new deaths Wednesday, bringing the total to 343.

Red Deer has 63 active COVID cases, up from 60 reported earlier in the week. The central zone reported 224 active cases, down from 235.

The City of Wetaskiwin is up to 25 active cases and the County of Wetaskiwin has one active. The City of Camrose is at 19 active cases of COVID-19 and Camrose County has two active. Lacombe has eight active cases and Lacombe County sits at three active. Sylvan Lake is at seven active cases of the virus and Olds has three active. Rocky Mountain House has four active and Mountain View County sits at seven active.

Kneehill County has 12 active.

Three people in central zone were in hospital.

In Red Deer, 162 people have recovered in recent months.

The central zone has seen 891 people recover, and eight people have died. No deaths have been reported in Red Deer.



News tips

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Coronavirusred deer cityRed Deer public schoolsSchools