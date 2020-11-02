Alberta’s COVID-19 numbers unavailable Monday

The latest COVID-19 numbers from the Alberta government were unavailable Monday.

The government’s website states the figures will be available Tuesday, when Dr. Deena Hinshaw, the province’s chief medical officer of health, is expected to speak.

The government says the delay is due to routine maintenance.

COVID-19 numbers were last updated on Friday, when the government reported a record daily high of 622 additional cases of the virus.

The central zone jumped from 162 active cases to 178.

Red Deer had added eight cases and sat at 46 active cases of the virus.

In Red Deer County, there were eight active cases, while Lacombe County had five active cases. Lacombe had two active cases and both Olds and Sylvan Lake had one active case.

The City of Wetaskiwin was up to 12 active cases.

Collectively, the County of Wetaskiwin and Ponoka County had 47 active cases. The City of Camrose had eight active cases and Camrose County had four.

Kneehill County had nine active cases and Clearwater County sat at six active cases.

The virus death toll in the province was at 323 deaths.

Coronavirus