COVID vaccination rate in Sylvan Lake roughly on par with rest of Central Zone

By Sarah Baker

For Sylvan Lake News

Vaccines are a critical way to limit the spread of Covid-19 said Melissa Ballantyne the Manager for the Central Zone AHS Communications and Community Engagement.

“They are effective and safe. Immunization protects your health, as well as the health of your loved ones and the community.”

Healthy Albertans are at risk of severe illness and even death from the virus, said Ballantyne.

“We must all do our part to protect one another. Immunization is the single most effective means of protecting yourself, your loved ones and the greater community from COVID-19.”

In Sylvan Lake about 42.8 per cent of the population 12 years and older has been immunized with a first dose.

In comparison about 44.4 per cent of eligible Central Zone residents and more than 66 per cent of eligible Albertans have received their first dose, said Ballantyne.

“Our goal is to get to at least 70 per cent. AHS is reaching out to municipalities where the uptake is low to reinforce our messaging in those areas about the safety and effectiveness of the vaccine, and we are also planning to use primary care providers to help spread the message.”

All Albertans should get immunized as soon as they are eligible no matter what vaccine option is provided, said Ballantyne.

“Widespread immunization will help all Albertans return to a more normal way of life, sooner.”

One of the places people can go in Sylvan Lake to get the vaccine is the Walmart pharmacy.

“Vaccine rollout in the community has been ok,” said one of the pharmacists at the store.

There’s been a massive turnover of people coming to the story to get vaccinated, said the pharmacist.

“Now it’s mostly second doses that people want now at this point.”

People can book their vaccination on the Walmart website, she said.

“It’s easy and people can choose what time they want to go in during the week based on times available.”