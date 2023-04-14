Arizona Coyotes head coach Andre Tourigny shouts instructions to his players during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Boston Bruins Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz.Tourigny will be in charge of the Canadian coaching staff at the upcoming men’s world hockey championship in Tampere, Finland and Riga, Latvia, Hockey Canada announced on Friday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Ross D. Franklin

Coyotes coach Tourigny to lead Team Canada at world hockey championship

Arizona Coyotes coach André Tourigny will be in charge of the Canadian coaching staff at the upcoming men’s world hockey championship in Tampere, Finland and Riga, Latvia, Hockey Canada announced on Friday.

Tourigny, of Nicolet, Que., served as an assistant under Claude Julien at last year’s tournament where Team Canada dropped a 4-3 overtime decision to the host Finns in the gold-medal game.

Ottawa Senators coach D.J. Smith, Detroit Red Wings assistant coach Alex Tanguay and Canadian women’s team head coach Troy Ryan will serve as assistant coaches.

Ryan is currently at the women’s world hockey championship in Brampton, Ont., ahead of a semifinal matchup against Switzerland on Saturday.

While his focus remains on the women’s team, he says he’s excited about the opportunity.

“A potential opportunity came up and (Hockey Canada) thought I’d be a good fit for it,” he said. “I think it would be a great experience and (I’m) hoping to contribute the same way I try to contribute with (the women’s program) and help Canada win a gold medal in the men’s worlds.”

Ryan says he takes each coaching opportunity as “the most amazing thing at that time” instead of looking at things as steps or stages in his career.

“When I’m with the men’s world staff, that will be the most important thing for me at that time. Just like right now, this world championship is the most important thing for me in my career,” he said.

“I’ve never looked at any of it as like steps or stages, I just try to do the best thing I can for that program at that given time.”

Doug Armstrong, general manager of the St. Louis Blues, is the men’s team’s GM.

Team Canada will hold a five-day training camp in Budapest, Hungary starting May 5 before opening the tournament on May 12 against the host Latvians.

Canada will also take on Slovenia, Slovakia, Kazakhstan, Switzerland, Norway and Czechia in the preliminary round before the tournament concludes with the medal games on May 28.

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Two girls who died in central Alberta were celebrating birthday, parent in next room

Just Posted

Sylvan Lake and District Archives volunteers Carole Rowland (left) and Inez Gathercole (right), pose with office manager Christina Lust (middle) at their office in the Municipal Government Building. Sylvan Lake News file photo
Sylvan Lake District and Archives receive positive response for online launch

In 2019 members of the Prism Club worked together to paint a Pride crosswalk at the Sylvan Lake Municipal Library. File Photo
Installment process for non-traditional crosswalks formalized in updated policy

The Sylvan Lake Municipal Library is holding a mead tasting event in honour of Earth Day. (Contributed photo)
The Sylvan Lake Municipal Library is holding a mead tasting for Earth Day

The award-winning comedy “Triangle of Sadness” will be the final film shown by the Sylvan Lake Film Society this season before the society returns in September. Supplied photo
Film Society screening Oscar-nominated Triangle of Sadness in Sylvan Lake