The Canada Revenue Agency sign outside the National Headquarters at the Connaught Building in Ottawa is seen on Monday, March 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

The Canada Revenue Agency sign outside the National Headquarters at the Connaught Building in Ottawa is seen on Monday, March 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

CRA to lock over 800,000 taxpayers out of online accounts tomorrow

Tax agency says some usernames and passwords may have been obtained by ‘unauthorized third parties’

OTTAWA — The Canada Revenue Agency locked roughly 800,000 accounts after a routine check found that the login information was available to “unauthorized individuals,” the federal tax agency said Friday.

Impacted users will be locked out of their accounts as a preventive measure until they create a new user ID and password, the CRA said in a statement.

The accounts were not compromised as a result of a cyberattack or breach of the agency’s online systems, the CRA said.

Instead, the login information may have been obtained by unauthorized third parties “through a variety of means by sources external to the CRA,” including email phishing schemes, the agency said.

The statement comes less than a month after the tax agency issued a similar warning that an unspecified number of user IDs and passwords had been locked as they may have been accessed by unauthorized individuals.

The federal agency said Friday that “locking accounts in this manner is part of normal CRA operations.”

Yet with tax season underway – the general deadline to file is April 30 – the agency said it wanted to ensure Canadians are properly informed on the matter.

It also warned that preventive measures such as the locking of user accounts “are not isolated incidences and may become more frequent to safeguard taxpayers’ information.”

Canadians should monitor their CRA accounts for any suspicious activity including unsolicited changes to banking, mailing address or benefit applications made on their behalf, the agency said.

In addition, passwords should be updated regularly, the CRA said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 12, 2021.

The Canadian Press

Canadian Revenue AgencyScams

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
WHO grants emergency use of J&J vaccine to assist in global vaccine efforts
Next story
Stephen Harper predicting a new Cold War – between the U.S. and China

Just Posted

There are 257 people with COVID-19 in hospital across the province, including 38 in intensive care. (Black Press file image)
Red Deer down to 124 active cases of COVID-19

Alberta reports 425 additional COVID-19 cases

Alberta Minister of Health Tyler Shandro said Thursday that the province is distributing close to a million rapid tests across the province. (Photo by Paul Taillon/Office of the Premier)
Province expands rapid COVID-19 testing

Alberta reports 364 additional COVID-19 cases, Red Deer down to 135 active cases

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw said Wednesday that more than 309,000 doses of vaccine have been administered in Alberta. (Photo by Chris Schwarz/Government of Alberta)
Red Deer active COVID-19 cases continue to fall, city adds 31st death

Alberta reported an additional 399 COVID-19 cases

The Pollard family stop by Main Street Eatery in Cobbs Block to purchase cupcakes which has being sold as a fundraiser help find Steph Pollard’s sister. Fifty per cent of the proceeds will go towards the cost of the search and caring for the missing woman’s two young children. (Photo Submitted)
Sylvan Lake rallies around local searching for missing sister

Main Street Eatery is selling cupcakes to raise money for the continued search of Shaelene Bell

There were six additional COVID-19 deaths across Alberta reported over the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 1,926 since the beginning of the pandemic. (File photo)
One new COVID-19 death in Red Deer, down to 195 active COVID-19 cases

Province reports additional 255 COVID-19 cases

Do you know why the princess sleeps for 100 years in the Sleeping Beauty fairy tale? (Pixabay.com)
QUIZ: Sleeping and dreaming

In recognition of World Sleep Day on March 12, try our quiz on sleep and dreams

NNSL was founded in 1972 by Jack “Sig” Sigvaldason. (Pixabay.com)
Black Press Media acquires NNSL Media in Northwest Territories, Nunavut

NNSL was founded in 1972 by Jack ‘Sig’ Sigvaldason

Sanderlings by the sea. (Margo Hearne / Haida Gwaii Observer)
Questions arise after decapitated sea lion found upon B.C. shore

Headless sea lion discoveries have also been documented on Nanaimo and Comox beaches

The Burger Baron in Maskwacis after a vehicle crashed into it March 10, 2021. (Facebook photo)
Vehicle crashes into the front of Burger Baron in Maskwacis

RCMP have laid charges for impaired driving

Britanney Povey, Jeffery Kraft’s cousin, was among many friends and family who turned up outside the Red Deer courthouse on Thursday to call for a long sentence for Tyler John Campbell, who killed Kraft in December 2019. Photo by PAUL COWLEY/Advocate staff
Man whose manslaughter was rejected by judge has not yet decided next move

Tyler John Campbell returns to court on March 25

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau rises to deliver a statement on the National Day of Observance of COVID-19, to recognize victims and the impacts of pandemic, in the House of Commons, in Ottawa, Thursday, March 11, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Canada marks national day of observance to commemorate those who died of COVID-19

Prime minister describes the past 12 months as ‘a heartbreaking year, but it is a year we have faced together’

Alberta Minister of Environment and Parks Shannon Phillips speaks at a press conference after a meeting with provincial and territorial environment ministers in Ottawa on Thursday, June 28, 2018. The chief of the Lethbridge police service says they will co-operate fully with a probe into officers allegedly making unauthorized checks on a provincial cabinet minister.THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Patrick Doyle
‘Vast majority’ of officers committed to bias-free policing: Alberta police chief

Investigation launched into officers who allegedly made unauthorized checks on a provincial cabinet minister

Black Press file photo
Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Unit uncover human remains near Maskwacis

The investigation is ongoing and an autopsy on the remains has been scheduled for this week.

Corey Hurren, 46, rammed through a gate at Rideau Hall and headed on foot toward Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s home at Rideau Cottage while heavily harmed on July 2 last year. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Man who rammed Rideau Hall gate with truck sentenced to six years in jail

Corey Hurren, 46, had faced 21 weapons charges and one of threatening the prime minister.

Most Read