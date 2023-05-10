The corporate logo of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSX: CPG ) is shown in an undated handout image. Crescent Point Energy Corp. says it has restored approximately 75 per cent of the production it had temporarily shut in as a result of the wildfires in Alberta. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO

Crescent Point restores 75% of halted production as wildfire situation improves

Crescent Point Energy Corp. says it has restored approximately 75 per cent of the production it had temporarily halted as a result of the wildfires in Alberta.

The Calgary-based company is one of many oil and gas producers that has been forced to temporarily shut in portions of its operations and pull workers out as wildfires rage across the energy-producing province.

Crescent Point said Monday it had shut in approximately 45,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in the Kaybob Duvernay light oil play.

But on Wednesday the company said it has restored three-quarters of that production and has had no damage reported to its assets.

Crescent Point says it will restore the remainder of its production when it is safe to do so.

As of Wednesday, there are 76 active wildfires in Alberta, 24 of which are considered out of control.

