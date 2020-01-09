Crews respond to explosion at Parcels Trucking UPDATED

Explosion happened in the late morning in the east industrial park UPDATED

Stettler, Alta. – The Stettler RCMP responded at 11:30 this morning to a 911 call that a building blew up in the industrial area east of Stettler.

RCMP are on scene at 47 Avenue and 41 Street along with the Stettler Regional Fire Department. The area is being contained while emergency crews work at the site.

One 54-year-old male was injured during the incident and will be flown via STARS Air Ambulance to an Edmonton hospital.

Althrough the cause of the fire does not appear to be suspicious in nature, the investigation continues. No further information will be made available by the RCMP.

-Submitted by RCMP K Division

Stettler Fire Department responds to an explosion in town Jan.9. Photos by Kaylo Kobi/Stettler Independent

