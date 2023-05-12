Crime Reduction Unit nabs second suspect in Breton

The Central Alberta District Crime Reduction Unit (CRU) has a second suspect in custody following a pursuit ending in a collision near Drayton Valley on May 9.

In that pursuit, CRU members witnessed two suspects fleeing the crashed vehicle; Logan Davis was apprehended and charged with the assistance of RCMP Dog Services while the second suspect escaped capture.

Continuing the investigation, the CRU team executes a search warrant on a property in Breton, Alta., believing that stolen property would be located on site.

According to a May 12 media release, a male suspect fled the scene on an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) as the RCMP executed the search warrant.

Officers apprehended the fleeing suspect, determining that the ATV used in the escape had previously been stolen from Breton.

The suspect was known to police; he had been recently arrested in Drayton Valley for thefts while the municipality was evacuated for the fires.

With the evidence found during the execution of the search warrant, officers were able to charge Sheldon Daniel Thompson, 38, of Drayton Valley with the following:

-Possession of a prohibited weapon

-Possession of stolen property over $5,000

-Possession of break-in tools

-Operating a conveyance while prohibited

-Operating a conveyance in a dangerous manner

-Breach of probation

After an Interim Release Hearing, Thompson was remanded into custody pending a hearing before the Alberta Court of Justice in Breton on May 16.

A separate 47-year-old male who had also fled on ATV has been charged with possession of stolen property over $5,000 and released until his next court date in Breton on July 26.

“Alberta RCMP are always proactively targeting prolific offenders that would victimize others – especially during natural disasters,” states an RCMP media relations officer in a written release.

“For those communities that have received evacuation notices from the Provincial Government, our officers remain on the ground to ensure order and to protect property. We have deployed a variety of uniformed officers and specialized units, and are employing both overt and covert strategies, to address and prevent criminal activity in affected areas. We are monitoring these areas and are ready to respond quickly.”

