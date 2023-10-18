Lawrence Greenspon, left, lawyer for Tamara Lich, not shown, arrives at the courthouse in Ottawa, Monday, Oct. 16, 2023. A police liaison officer who communicated directly with "Freedom Convoy" protesters during the winter 2022 demonstrations is expected to testify today in the criminal trial of two of its organizers.THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Patrick Doyle

Criminal trial of ‘Freedom Convoy’ organizers rewinds to discuss start of protest

A police liaison officer who communicated with “Freedom Convoy” organizers says she was working with organizers of several convoys before the protest rolled into the capital last year.

Const. Isabelle Cyr had begun her testimony on the second day of the trial of Tamara Lich and Chris Barber in September, but the cross-examination was halted after the defence requested a copy of police chat messages and emails.

She is on the stand again today, and says she was the police point-person for another organizer associated with Lich and Barber’s group.

She says the organizer told her that truckers with their group were expected to register in order to receive funds, and that they had to sign a code of conduct, though she never saw a copy of it.

About a week before the convoy arrived in Ottawa, Cyr says she was told at a police intelligence meeting that there was some concern that various additional groups had joined the cause, and that the crowds could be difficult to control as a result.

The Crown intends to prove that Lich and Barber exerted influence and control over the protesters during the three-week demonstration that gridlocked downtown Ottawa in early 2022.

Previous story
Trudeau chides Smith for pension exit debate, promises to defend stability of CPP
Next story
‘Casualties everywhere’: Canadian in Gaza describes chaos, hopes for evacuation

Just Posted

Marie-Astrid Detharet translated the information from the archives for the French delegation. (Sarah Baker/Sylvan Lake News photo)
The Sylvan Lake and District Archives hosted visitors from France

The Sylvan Lake Business Awards will be on Oct. 21. (photo from the Sylvan Lake Chamber of Commerce Facebook page)
Indigenous operated businesses were recognized in this years Sylvan Lake business awards

Five finalists were recognized for the Business Philanthropy Award including the Sylvan Lake Gulls Gulls Give Foundation, Lodge 43, Sylvan Lake Community Partners Association Thrift Store, Dairy Queen and Marchant Crane Inc. (Photo from the Sylvan Lake Chamber of Commerce Facebook page)
Philanthropy is important for businesses in Sylvan Lake

The Rocky Peewee Rebels toppled the undefeated Stettler Panthers to cruise to the playoffs on Oct. 14. (photo provided by Edward Grzech)
The Rocky Peewee Rebels clinch a victory at home to earn a playoff spot