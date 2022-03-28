(File photo by Advocate staff)

(File photo by Advocate staff)

Critically injured male found in a central Alberta ditch

Olds RCMP believe the public is not at risk

A male with life-threatening injuries was found in a ditch east of Bowden on Sunday morning.

Olds RCMP said a complaint was received at about 9:26 a.m. about an injured man in a ditch along Range Road 28-5 near Highway 587 in Red Deer County.

The male was transported to hospital by STARS Air Ambulance and was in critical condition.

Olds RCMP Detachment and the RCMP Southern Alberta District General Investigation Section are investigating.

At this time, it is not believed that the public is at any risk.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Olds RCMP at 403-556-3324. To remain anonymous contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.


News tips
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

centralalbertaRCMP

Previous story
’Truth, justice and healing:’ Metis and Inuit delegates meet with Pope Francis
Next story
Central Alberta RCMP recover stolen vehicle

Just Posted

(File photo by Advocate staff)
Central Alberta RCMP recover stolen vehicle

(File photo by Advocate staff)
Critically injured male found in a central Alberta ditch

Sylvan Lake's H.J. Cody High School. (File photo)
Two students found unresponsive in vehicle, hospitalized

Red Deer MLAs Adriana LaGrange and Jason Stephan (back right) stand behind Premier Jason Kenney during the last election campaign. On Thursday, Stephan called on the premier to resign because of a bungled leadership review. (Advocate file photo)
‘Spectacle and a circus’: Red Deer MLA calls on Premier Jason Kenney to resign