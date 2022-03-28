Critically injured male found in a central Alberta ditch

Olds RCMP believe the public is not at risk

A male with life-threatening injuries was found in a ditch east of Bowden on Sunday morning.

Olds RCMP said a complaint was received at about 9:26 a.m. about an injured man in a ditch along Range Road 28-5 near Highway 587 in Red Deer County.

The male was transported to hospital by STARS Air Ambulance and was in critical condition.

Olds RCMP Detachment and the RCMP Southern Alberta District General Investigation Section are investigating.

At this time, it is not believed that the public is at any risk.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Olds RCMP at 403-556-3324. To remain anonymous contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.



