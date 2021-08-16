Crown appeals prison term for trucker convicted in killing of woman in Edmonton hotel

The Crown says sentence of 12 1/2 years in Cindy Gladue’s death is “demonstrably unfit”

Crown prosecutors are appealing a 12 1/2-year sentence given to an Ontario truck driver found guilty in the killing of a woman in his Edmonton hotel room.

Bradley Barton was sentenced in July for manslaughter in the death of Cindy Gladue, a Métis and Cree woman who bled to death in a bathtub at the Yellowhead Inn in June 2011.

Medical experts testified the mother of three had four times the legal limit of alcohol in her system when Barton performed a sexual act that caused a severe wound to her vagina.

It was the second trial for Barton after a jury found him not guilty in 2015 of first-degree murder in Gladue’s death, sparking rallies and calls for justice for Indigenous women across the country.

Both the Alberta Court of Appeal and the Supreme Court of Canada ordered a new trial.

The Crown says in a notice of appeal that the trial judge in the second trial erred in his consideration of aggravating and mitigating factors and that 12 1/2 years is “demonstrably unfit.”

“The sentence imposed is not proportional to the gravity of the offence and the moral blameworthiness of the offender,” says the notice.

On the day of Barton’s sentencing, defence lawyer Dino Bottos told media that he planned to appeal the conviction.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Supreme Court agrees to hear appeal in case of Cindy Gladue

Edmonton murder

Previous story
New campaign looks to encourage voting among the under-35 crowd in Western Canada
Next story
Alberta identifies 1,407 new COVID-19 cases over weekend

Just Posted

Asymptomatic testing will now be available for "priority groups" who are most likely to spread the COVID-19 virus to vulnerable or at-risk populations. File photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS
Alberta identifies 1,407 new COVID-19 cases over weekend

Jamie Woodfin will be one of the performers at the Summer Shindig on the Slopes. (file photo)
Summer Shindig at the Slopes coming Aug. 28

The Cheryl Fischer Trio perform during Jazz at the Lake on the balcony at Sweet Home on the Lake, Aug. 14. The trio, which also features Eric Allison and Morgan McKee, played for free courtesy of the Jazz at the Lake Festival. The festival is on hold this year, but plans to celebrate its 20th anniversary in 2022. Barb Pettie photo
Jazz at the Lake looks towards next year’s festival after fantastic performance

Construction workers walk up a set of stairs at Union Station during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Tuesday, May 11, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
ATB: Public sector gains employees over COVID-19 pandemic