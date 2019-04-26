James Sears, editor in chief of “Your Ward News,” is seen outside Ontario court in Toronto on Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018. The Crown is seeking a one-year jail term for a Toronto editor convicted of promoting hatred against women and Jews. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Colin Perkel

Crown seeks 1-year jail term against Toronto editor convicted of promoting hate

James Sears was convicted in January on two counts of wilfully promoting hatred

The Crown is seeking a one-year jail term for a Toronto editor convicted of promoting hatred against women and Jews.

A prosecutor is telling Ontario court that James Sears deserves the maximum custodial sentence and three years probation for his role in Your Ward News.

Sears was convicted in January on two counts of wilfully promoting hatred.

Each count carries a maximum sentence of six months, but the Crown says the terms should be served consecutively.

Court also heard several victim and community-impact statements.

Sentencing for the paper’s publisher, LeRoy St. Germaine, for the same crimes was adjourned for a pre-sentence report.

READ MORE: Facebook extends ban on hate speech to ‘white nationalists’

READ MORE: New Zealand and France to call for an end to online terror

The Canadian Press

Previous story
Move could shorten delay of assault trial for ex-Afghanistan hostage Boyle

Just Posted

Sylvan Lake Yettis warned to not get a big head after massive first win

The Yettis won over the Olds Stingers 23-1 at the home opener, April 23

Strathcona County RCMP charge Eckville man for firearms, drugs

RCMP found the suspects at a high risk traffic stop on April 11 as a result of a 911 complaint

Sylvan Lake Town Council approves a 2019 supplementary tax

The Town expects to see roughly $40,000 in revenue from the supplementary tax in 2019.

Alberta’s 47 legislature newbies meet under the dome for orientation day

Most new members are with the United Conservatives, who won a majority government

Annual Home and Lifestyle Show coming to Sylvan Lake

The inaugural event will showcase local businesses at the NexSource Centre’s curling rink on May 11

Canada privacy watchdog taking Facebook to court

If the court application is successful, it could lead to modest fines and an order for Facebook to revamp its privacy

One of Leduc stolen guns seized by Wetaskiwin RCMP

Wetaskiwin RCMP lay 20 charges against Michael Cook, Michael Drinnan after raid

Trauma and recovery cracked ‘Wide Open’ in new memoir by Canadian author

Author D.M. Ditson writes about assault and the journey to recovery

Signs of doomed marriages, according to wedding photographers

How does your wedding hold up?

Be wary of robot emotions; ‘simulated love is never love’

Research has shown that people have a tendency to project human traits onto robots

‘What if, what if, what if:’ inquiry hears details about Alberta Mountie’s death

David Wynn, 42, was gunned down by Shaun Rehn, 34, a career criminal wanted on warrants

Calgary woman killed in B.C. highway crash

Crash closed highway for hours

Assessment says Alberta woman facing animal abuse charges fit to stand trial

April Dawn Irving, 59, is charged with 13 counts of cruelty to animals

Canadian privacy watchdogs find major shortcomings in Facebook probe

The probe followed reports that Facebook had let an outside organization use an app to access users’ personal info

Most Read