Jaskirat Singh Sidhu leaves provincial court in Melfort, Sask., Tuesday, January, 8, 2019. Sidhu, the driver of a transport truck involved in a deadly crash with the Humboldt Broncos junior hockey team’s bus, has pleaded guilty to all charges against him. (Kayle Neis/The Canadian Press)

Crown wants truck driver sentenced to 10 years in Broncos crash

Jaskirat Singh Sidhu of Calgary has pleaded guilty to 29 counts of dangerous driving

A Crown prosecutor says a truck driver who caused the deadly Humboldt Broncos crash should serve 10 years in prison.

Thomas Healey has told a sentencing hearing in Melfort, Sask., that the horrific and unprecedented collision calls for a lengthy sentence.

“I’m not aware of any other collision like this one before in Canadian history,” Healey said Thursday. “This crime and its consequences are as serious as any others that have been placed before this court.”

Jaskirat Singh Sidhu of Calgary has pleaded guilty to 29 counts of dangerous driving.

Court has heard Sidhu blew through a stop sign and into the path of the junior hockey team’s bus in rural Saskatchewan last April. Sixteen people died and 13 were injured.

Sidhu faces a maximum sentence of 14 years for dangerous driving causing death and 10 years for dangerous driving causing bodily harm.

The Crown is also asking for the maximum driving prohibition of 10 years.

Healey said Sidhu was travelling between 86 and 96 km/hr when he passed four signs warning about the upcoming intersection before he came across an oversized stop sign with a flashing light.

“Mr. Sidhu had more than enough time to bring the semi to a complete stop,” said Healey.

READ MORE: Humboldt Broncos victims’ families share how crash changed their lives

Healey also said Sidhu should have seen the busy highway coming up right in front of him or a car stopped across the road and waiting for the Broncos bus to pass.

“How do you miss that?” It’s just astounding,” Healey said. “All he had to do was stop. That’s all.”

Healey said it wasn’t a case of rolling through a stop sign.

“This was more like a rocket,” he said.

“There was nowhere for the bus driver, Glen Doerksen, to go …. He tried. He did all he could do.

“This wasn’t just an accident. This was a crime.”

Healey told the court that the Criminal Code was changed months after the crash to increase the maximum penalty for dangerous driving causing death to life in prison and to a maximum 14 years for dangerous driving causing bodily harm.

But he noted that Sidhu must be sentenced under the previous law.

Chris Purdy and Bill Graveland, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Weather extremes a new fact of life for Canadians: experts

Just Posted

Central Alberta bracing for massive snowstorm

30 cm of snow expected to accumulate by Sunday

Sylvan Lake actor lands role in her first stage production

Carol Davis will perform in “Mama Mia” opening Feb. 7

Risk of dog theft, Serenity Pet Shelter warns Sylvan Lake residents

Members of Serenity Pet Shelter say there is a risk of dog theft in Central Alberta right now

Three Sylvan Lakers look to cheer their way to Disney World

Locals Sophie Moffet, Tayler Lambert and Lauren Kelly cheerlead with Premier Academy in Red Deer

Canada Games Torch Relay to make its way through Sylvan Lake

The five kilometre trip around town will kick off at 3:30 p.m. on Feb. 5 at the NexSource Centre

Weather extremes a new fact of life for Canadians: experts

Cherry blossoms are blooming early in Victoria, while central Canada had extreme cold warnings

Autopsy scheduled to determine death of Maskwacis boy

Maskwacis RCMP continue to investigate the death of a 17-year-old boy found dead Wednesday

Feds paid on high end for Trans Mountain pipeline, spending watchdog says

he government bought the pipeline from Kinder Morgan in August

Crown wants truck driver sentenced to 10 years in Broncos crash

Jaskirat Singh Sidhu of Calgary has pleaded guilty to 29 counts of dangerous driving

GDP contracted 0.1% in November

Overall contraction in the economy came despite gains in 13 of the 20 industrial sectors tracked

Bankrupt energy companies can’t abandon old wells, Supreme Court rules

An estimated 1,800 wells representing more than $100 million in liabilities have been abandoned since the case came to court

Closing arguments in trial of Mexican drug lord ‘El Chapo’

Prosecutor: Joaquin Guzman feared prosecution on US soil

Premier Rachel Notley says Alberta to ease oil production cuts

Alberta is allowing increased production in February and March by 75,000 barrels per day

Bruce McArthur guilty plea sparks call to widen missing persons review

Toronto police spent 18 months looking into disappearance of three missing men before concluding no foul play

Most Read