The CBC logo is projected onto a screen in Toronto on May 29, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tijana Martin

CRTC renews CBC licensing for another five years, tweaks its mandate

CBC will need to submit new reports to the CRTC on a range of topics

OTTAWA — The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission is renewing CBC’s licensing, with tweaks to its mandate that will require it to spend money on programming produced by people with disabilities, Indigenous and racialized people and the LGBTQ community.

The CRTC is dropping the requirement for CBC to maintain minimum thresholds of local programming in urban markets where Canadians have multiple options, but it’s maintaining those thresholds in rural parts of the country.

In its decision, the CRTC says there has been a great deal of change in the media landscape since 2013, the last time the license was renewed, and it’s making changes to the CBC mandate to align with that.

It’s setting out new rules to ensure the difference between news and information programming and “branded content” or advertising is clearly distinguished.

CBC will need to submit new reports to the CRTC on a range of topics including workforce diversity, privacy issues and perception and consultation.

Licenses for radio, TV and multiplatform content in both English and French are valid until August 2027.

Previous story
Trauma supports lacking for children who witness intimate partner violence: report

Just Posted

File photo
Bar safety group strives to enhance the Sylvan Lake experience

File photo
RCMP investigate homicide near Sylvan Lake

Sylvan Lake Community Partners Association executive director Donna Ellerby shows the room full of supplies for the Infant/Toddler Food Bank program. Reeti Meenakshi Rohilla / Sylvan Lake News
Community Partners strengthening the backbone of Sylvan Lake for over two decades

Sylvan Lake student Tea Papple shadowing Mayor Megan Hanson during the June 13 regular meeting of council. Reeti Meenakshi Rohilla / Sylvan Lake News
Sylvan Lake student shadows mayor for a day