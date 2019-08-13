CulinART to provide a taste of Sylvan Lake

The new event on Sept. 6 will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. on Lakeshore Drive and Centennial Street

Another new event is coming to Sylvan Lake next month.

CulinART, which will be held on Sept. 6, is the Town’s first culinary and art walk experience.

Kristen Shima, culture and tourism coordinator for the Town of Sylvan Lake, says the event will have people walking along Lakeshore Drive and Centennial Street.

“We have a wonderful row of restaurants [and] we wanted to connect with all those wonderful places for culinary because not very many communities have all these restaurants in a row,” said Shima.

The art aspect will be blended in through art installations as well as artists around to display paintings or photographs.

There will also be musicians out in the street playing music.

Shima compared the event to ones such as “Taste of Red Deer.”

“We wanted to do a different spin on it and have it unique to Sylvan Lake, so we took it a bit of a different way just adding the artwork and doing an art walk with culinary,” explained Shima.

Various businesses along Lakeshore Dr. and Centennial St., including coffee shops, breweries, and restaurants, will be giving out samples in exchange for tickets.

Samples at each business will range from one to seven tickets each, with one ticket equalling $1.

Tickets will be available two weeks before the event at the NexSource Centre or at the event.

Shima says the number of tickets someone would need depends on how many of the signature food items they want to sample, but she recommends purchasing 20 to 25 tickets.

Tickets will be taken inside participating businesses to be exchanged for samples as event goers wander the streets.

The event date, Sept. 6 from 6 to 9 p.m., was chosen because it’s the beginning of the off season, according to Shima.

“It’ll be a unique event on its own to experience,” Shima said. “It’ll just be a good sample of the restaurants and what they can provide and blending the unique art aspects to it… it’s just a nice experience to have as an event.”

Shima added any restaurants or artists looking to be a part of the event can contact her at kshima@sylvanlake.ca.

This event will run rain or shine, with the outdoor portions being moved indoors.

Just Posted

