Customs and Classics car show cruising into Sylvan Lake

The 13th annual Sylvan Lake Customs and Classics Show and Shine is July 13 at Meadowlands Golf Club

The annual Customs and Classics Show and Shine is returning to Sylvan Lake.

The 13th annual show will be held at the Meadowlands Golf Club driving range on July 13.

This year, in honour of the 13th show on July 13, 13 trophies will be awarded instead of the usual 10.

Val Hilker, president of Sylvan Lake Customs and Classics, said last year they started bringing the cars up as the trophieswere awarded and they will continue to honour the top cars this way this year as well.

“We’ll bring them up so everyone can see what wins,” explained Hilker, “rather than [saying] a ’34 Ford, you’ll actually see a’34 Ford.”

In addition to the trophies there will also be a $500 cash draw, which will be split between the three names pulled from ahat.

The trophies and cash prizes are all up for grabs for participants as club members are unable to win.

Those wishing to participate can register at the event for a $15 fee. All types of vehicles are welcome.

The event is free for those who want to attend the event and look at the cars.

“You can see a lot of cars that ran like 20, 40, 50 years ago that are in very, very good mechanical condition,” said Hilker.“It’s kind of a nostalgic thing… my first car was a ’67 so it’s nice to see that car that I owned back then.”

Hilker added the event usually features around 150 vehicles.

There will also be vendors, face painting, a DJ and free peanuts.

A variety of silent auction items will be on site and the Knights of Columbus will be there serving breakfast and lunch for anadditional fee.

The event will run from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on July 13.

Every year Sylvan Lake Customs and Classics donates money after the event, with the members usually voting for the SylvanLake Community Food Bank.

In the case of heavy rain or storms the event will be cancelled, but will run in light rain conditions.

