Pacific Highway border crossing. (Wikimedia Commons image)

Customs officers revive baby at Surrey – U.S. border

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers revived a baby that stopped breathing while waiting to cross the Pacific Highway Port of Entry Friday afternoon.

In a press release issued Monday, officers responded to the pre-primary lanes regarding a request for assistance for an infant that was not breathing.

The mother and her daughter were waiting in line to enter the U.S. at 12:45 p.m., the release notes.

“While waiting, the mother noticed her daughter was not breathing and appeared to be blue. CBP officers responded to administer first aid and contacted 911 requesting emergency medical technicians. The CBP officers were able to re-establish breathing in the infant and she regained consciousness.”

North Whatcom EMTs responded to the scene, and assisted in transferring the mother and daughter to a nearby hospital in Canada.

“The quick and professional response by CBP personnel in Blaine assisted in saving this infant’s life,” said acting area port director Kenneth Williams in the release. “This scenario portrays CBP’s commitment to protect and serve our communities and the traveling public.”

