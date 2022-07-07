Cyclist dies in hit and run near Red Deer

Police are investigating a fatal hit and run after a cyclist was struck east of Gasoline Alley at about 6:45 p.m. on Wednesday.

Blackfalds RCMP said a 45-year-old woman, who was declared dead at the scene, was hit just south of 40 Ave. (RR 273) at McKenzie Road.

RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance to locate the vehicle involved.

The vehicle was described as a older model sedan, possibly a BMW, with market rims described as cheap looking. The vehicle was dark grey or black matte in colour, with a poor paint job, and would have significant front-end damage, specifically to the windshield.

Anyone with information, or knows who may have been driving the vehicle, is asked to contact Blackfalds RCMP at 403-885-3300. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.



