Danielle Smith celebrates after being chosen as the new leader of the United Conservative Party and next Alberta premier in Calgary, Alta., Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Danielle Smith to be sworn in as Alberta’s 19th premier today

The new leader of Alberta’s United Conservative Party is to be sworn in as the province’s 19th premier today.

Danielle Smith won the leadership race to replace Premier Jason Kenney last Thursday.

Smith is scheduled to hold a media availability with reporters this afternoon following her first cabinet meeting.

She has said a new cabinet will be announced October 21st.

Smith doesn’t have a seat in the legislature but announced over the weekend that she will run in a byelection in Brooks-Medicine Hat.

That seat became vacant when the constituency’s current representative, Michaela Frey, resigned her seat Friday.

Smith has promised to challenge the federal carbon tax and to introduce an Alberta sovereignty act that would reject federal laws deemed against the province’s interests.

Kenney announced he was quitting months earlier following an uninspiring 51 per cent vote of support in a party leadership review.

