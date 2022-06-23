Dash for Cash returning to Ponoka Stampede

Chuckwagon racers from all over will once again be descending on Ponoka’s Half Mile of Hell as part of the week-long rodeo event known as the Ponoka Stampede.

For six straight nights, there will be two chuckwagon performances. The action begins at 6:30 p.m. with the All Pro Canadian Chuckwagons followed by the “Top Wagon Drivers in the World” of the World Professional Chuckwagon Association.

The four teams of four horses hitched to a chuckwagon race around the 5/8 mile track, each hoping to have a clean run and have the fastest time of the night.

Dash for Cash

The Tommy Dorchester Dash for Cash Finale is set to take place on July 3, finishing off nearly a week of World Professional Chuckwagon racing at the Stampede.

Drivers and their teams of outriders will be competing for $50,000 and bragging rights in one of the top events in North America.

The 2022 event will run the same format as previous years, featuring a field of 36 teams of Thoroughbred horses running in nine heats in front of always large Ponoka crowds.

Only the top eight wagons run in the final two heats, and only the final four make it through to the Dash for Cash that will wrap up the final night of competition.

Mark Sutherland won in 2019 and in 2018, that distinction went to Vern Nolin.

Tarp total

As usual, advertising rights for the wagon tarps were auctioned off to great success.

In total, around $390,000 was raised with the top two wagons going for $20,000 each.

“We had a strong contingent of local bidders, a number of new bidders along with our previous tarp auction supporters,” said Ponoka Stampede president Jason Cline.

