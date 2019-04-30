Davie Shipyards gets $7.1M contract from feds to refit 53-year-old coast guard icebreaker

Seaspan Shipyards in Vancouver has been tapped to build its replacement

A ship sits in drydock at the Davie shipyard, Friday, December 14, 2018 in Levis, Que. The federal government is awarding Davie Shipyards a contract worth more than $7.1 million to refit the Canadian Coast Guard’s largest icebreaker. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot)

The federal government is awarding Davie Shipyards a contract worth more than $7.1 million to refit the Canadian Coast Guard’s largest icebreaker.

The refit of the CCGS Louis S. St-Laurent is the latest contract awarded to Davie amid complaints from the Quebec shipyard about a lack of work.

Davie is leasing a converted civilian ship to the navy as a temporary supply vessel and has been pressing the government to accept a second such vessel for around $500 million.

It also wants to be included in the government’s multibillion-dollar shipbuilding strategy, through which Ottawa is contracting rival shipyards in Halifax and Vancouver to build dozens of new ships.

READ MORE: Last day to bid for a BC Ferries boat

The government has said the navy does not need another interim supply ship and has instead been handing Davie maintenance and refit contracts for existing coast-guard and naval vessels.

It is also buying three second-hand icebreakers from Davie, which the shipyard has started to convert for the coast guard and which will likely remain in service for the next 15 to 20 years.

The contract announced Tuesday is being awarded without a competition and will see Davie put the Louis St-Laurent in drydock.

“Canadians from coast to coast to coast rely on the Canadian Coast Guard to protect their coastlines and their livelihoods,” Public Procurement Minister Carla Qualtrough said in a statement. “This contract will ensure the men and women of the Canadian Coast Guard are properly equipped to do their important work, while also helping sustain good middle-class jobs at the Davie Shipyard.”

Recent briefing notes obtained by The Canadian Press through access-to-information law indicate Davie is the only shipyard big enough to drydock the icebreaker.

First launched in 1966, the 53-year-old vessel was once supposed to be decommissioned in 2000 but has since undergone several rounds of upgrades and refits to keep it in the water.

Seaspan Shipyards in Vancouver has been tapped to build its replacement, the CCGS John G. Diefenbaker, but the project has experienced numerous delays and its delivery date is up in the air.

It wasn’t immediately clear how many jobs the latest contract will create at Davie, which says it has been forced to lay off hundreds of workers over the past few years.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Jason Kenney officially sworn in as Alberta’s 18th premier
Next story
Tensions with China ‘do not play out in our project at all’: LNG Canada CEO

Just Posted

Jason Kenney officially sworn in as Alberta’s 18th premier

United Conservative leader becomes the 18th person to head the province’s government

Junior Achievement looking to expand programming in Sylvan Lake

Gregg Broks wants to incorporate Junior Achievemen’ts high school level Company Program in town

Peewee Sylvan Lake Buccaneers victorious in home opener

The peewee Buccaneers defeated the Lacoka Locos 5-2 on April 26 at the NexSource Centre

Central Alberta placed under snowfall warning

10 to 20 cm of snow is expected to fall over the last weekend of April, says Environment Canada

Mother Teresa students visited by Travelling Brain School

The interactive program teaches kids about brain functions and how to prevent brain injuries

WATCH: Trailer released for Sonic The Hedgehog filmed on Vancouver Island

Trailer released for Sonic The Hedgehog filmed on Vancouver Island

Former Alberta hockey player charged in alleged B.C. baby snatching

Harold Giffen Clarkson Nyren is charged with assault and wilfully resisting or obstructing a peace officer

For whom the bell no longer tolls at Bell’s Corner

Leduc RCMP investigate theft of 700 pound bell

Canada’s Viola Desmond $10 bill named best banknote in the world

Bill marks growing recognition of first black person to appear on regularly circulating Canadian banknote

Badly damaged modular home west of Hwy #2 could be arson: Leduc RCMP

Leduc RCMP investigate arson at modular home off Highway 2

Blackfalds RCMP execute search warrant finding drugs, firearms and cash

Investigation assisted by Sylvan Lake GIS, Innisfail GIS, Lacombe Police Service and Red Deer ALERT

Story of Thailand cave boys’ rescue coming to Netflix

Netflix says it will join with production company for Crazy Rich Asians to make a film about dramatic rescue

China sentences 6 foreigners for drugs; Canadian gets death

The Canadian sentenced to death was identified as ‘Fan Wei’

B.C. man pleads not guilty to all charges in college admissions scandal

David Sidoo is alleged to have paid $200,000 in total for someone to take the SAT on behalf of both his sons

Most Read