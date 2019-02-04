A man rests on the trunk of a tree that was toppled by a tornado, after removing rubble from his home in Regla, Cuba, on Monday, Jan. 28, 2019. AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)

Death toll from Havana tornado rises to 6

The category F4 tornado was the first known to hit the Cuban capital since its founding 500 years ago

Cuban authorities say the death toll from a rare tornado that struck Havana last week has risen to six after two injured victims died in hospital.

State media say Health Minister Jose Angel Portal Miranda told a meeting of government officials that two of the 13 injured people died on Saturday.

The category F4 tornado was the first known to hit the Cuban capital since its founding 500 years ago. With winds up to 260 mph (420 kph), it destroyed homes in infrastructure in three Havana municipalities.

Government officials reported over the weekend that power, water and telephone service has been almost entirely restored to affected areas, although the effort to repair or replace more than 3,500 damaged homes has just begun.

READ MORE: Tornado rips through city west of Seattle

READ MORE: B.C. cops, once detained in Cuba on sex assault allegations, face probe at home

The Associated Press

Previous story
Canada to pledge more money for Venezuelan refugee crisis
Next story
Sentencing hearing underway for serial killer Bruce McArthur

Just Posted

Sylvan Lake RCMP reduced rural crime in area through pilot program

Sylvan Lake and Wetaskiwin RCMP participated in a new pilot program in 2018

‘Be smart about your choices,’ MADD presentation tells Sylvan Lake students

Grade 7-9 students at Mother Teresa School attended at MADD presentation, Jan. 31

New clothing donation bins help support Sylvan Lake Community Partners

Sylvan Lake and Area Community Partners has joined together with Clothing for a Cause

VIDEO: Our Lady of the Rosary students perform “Louis la grenouille”

The french play was performed multiple times on Jan. 31 by six different casts.

Central Alberta bracing for massive snowstorm

30 cm of snow expected to accumulate by Sunday

Jury set for deliberations at US trial of El Chapo

Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman faces life in prison if convicted

UPDATE: Three killed in train derailment near Fernie, B.C.

The incident occured east of Field, B.C. early this morning

Red Deer RCMP seek public assistance to locate 16-year-old Amy Okeymow

She may be in Red Deer or Maskwacis

Sentencing hearing underway for serial killer Bruce McArthur

The 67-year-old self-employed landscaper was arrested in January 2018

Canada to pledge more money for Venezuelan refugee crisis

Canada and its Lima Group allies are meeting to discuss the political, economic and humanitarian crisis in Venezuela

Sexual misconduct: Six French women and journalists face defamation claim

14 women allege Denis Baupin groped, sexted and otherwise harassed them

Bighorn provincial parks session held in Red Deer

Hundreds came out to Westerner Park’s Harvest Centre Sunday afternoon

Historica Canada asks Conservatives to pull spoof of ‘Heritage Minute’

Organization says it doesn’t approve of parodies being used for partisan political purposes.

Come together: Super Bowl Sunday, the last stand of live TV

Of the 10 highest-rated television programs in U.S. history, nine were Super Bowls and one was the finale of ‘M.A.S.H.’

Most Read