Flooding in Stonehaven, Scotland, Wednesday Aug. 12, 2020, where a nearby train is reported to have derailed. The hilly area was hit by storms and flash flooding overnight. Police and paramedics are responding to a train derailment in northeast Scotland, and smoke could be seen rising from the site. There are no immediate reports of injuries. (Martin Anderson/PA via AP)

Deaths feared after train derails amid storms in Scotland

Stonehaven is on the line for passenger trains linking Aberdeen with the cities of Edinburgh and Glasgow

A train derailed in northeast Scotland amid stormy weather Wednesday, and there were early reports of deaths and injuries, authorities said.

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon described the derailment as a “major” incident and said she would be convening an emergency response meeting.

Police, several ambulances, an air ambulance and fire engines were at the scene.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps told the BBC authorities were “still waiting for a clearer picture” about how many people had been injured and “lost their lives as well.”

The British Transport Police force said officers were called at 9:43 a.m. (0843GMT) to the railway line near Stonehaven, about 100 miles (160 kilometres) northeast of Edinburgh.

Local lawmaker Andrew Bowie said Aberdeen Royal Infirmary had declared a major incident. Bowie had been in Stonehaven surveying flood damage earlier Wednesday.

“The situation was really bad this morning. The River Carron, the main river which flows through it, had burst its banks, and the heavy rain had caused flooding in the centre of Stonehaven and lots of the side streets leading off it,” he said.

Bowie added that the water had receded and it was unclear if flooding was connected to the derailment.

“I don’t think speculation is helpful at this stage,” he said. “We obviously don’t know why the derailment took place, but obviously we have suffered terrible weather here.”

Stonehaven is on the line for passenger trains linking Aberdeen with the cities of Edinburgh and Glasgow. The hilly area was hit by storms and flash flooding overnight.

Serious train accidents are rare in the U.K. The country’s last fatal derailment was in 2007.

The head of Network Rail cut short a family holiday in return to the UK.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted: “I am saddened to learn of the very serious incident in Aberdeenshire and my thoughts are with all of those affected. My thanks to the emergency services at the scene.”

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Man, 54, charged in connection with fatal attack of Red Deer doctor
Next story
Liberals announce $18 million in funding for small food producers

Just Posted

Two-night fundraiser supports Sylvan Lake family after parent death

Billy Cooney, owner of Cooney Creek Plumbing and Heating, died July 25 after a dirt bike accident

Sylvan Lake Community Partners reorganizes to better serve clients

The facility was thoroughly cleaned and reorganized during its shutdown due to COVID-19

Alberta’s active COVID-19 cases continue to trend downwards

85 new cases Tuesday, active cases sit at 1,004

Walk a Mile in Her Shoes returns to Sylvan Lake Aug. 21

Sylvan Lake Rotary Club is hosting the third annual event which raises domestic violence awareness

Updated: 54-year-old man charged in connection with death of Red Deer doctor

Doctor was killed in his walk-in clinic on Monday

Charges likely in fatal attack at central Alberta medical clinic: RCMP

A vigil was held Monday night to mourn the victim

More charges laid against man accused of killing Red Deer doctor in walk-in clinic

Appearing before a judge, Deng Mabiour, 54, rambled about being sick and needing a doctor

Deaths feared after train derails amid storms in Scotland

Stonehaven is on the line for passenger trains linking Aberdeen with the cities of Edinburgh and Glasgow

Man, 54, charged in connection with fatal attack of Red Deer doctor

Doctor was killed in his walk-in clinic on Monday

Joe Biden selects California Sen. Kamala Harris as running mate

Harris and Biden plan to deliver remarks Wednesday in Wilmington

Donations pour in for family of doctor killed in Red Deer attack

Man has been charged in connection to death of Red Deer doctor

Vigil held in Maskwacis for 10-year-old boy

Samson Cree Nation comes together for comfort, console each other

Cuts to environmental monitoring budget In Alberta’s oilsands are viewed as reckless

The 2019-2020 budget saw $58 million dollars being dedicated to environmental monitoring

Over half of Americans oppose Trump tariff on Canadian aluminum: survey

The survey was conducted Aug. 7 to 9 among 1,513 Canadians and 1,003 Americans

Most Read