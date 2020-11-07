Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden removes his face mask as he arrives to speak, Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden removes his face mask as he arrives to speak, Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Democrat Joe Biden to be the 46th president of the United States in historic election

Biden scooped Pennsylvania in one of the tightest races in U.S. history

U.S. media outlets are projecting that Democrat Joe Biden will become America’s 46th president, after winning Pennsylvania’s 20 electoral votes and putting him over the 270 he needed to win.

In what has become a historic election across the border, the world has been watching for four days as Biden edged closer to President Donald Trump through the counting of mail-in and absentee ballots – which in some states only began on Election Day, or Nov. 3.

During this time, the two sides have been handling the tension differently – with Biden calling for patience as every vote gets counted, while the Trump campaign attempted several legal challenges to “stop the count” in at least four key battleground states.

Trump needed to win Pennsylvania in order to have a chance at reaching the necessary 270 electoral college votes to maintain his presidency for another four years.

When Biden addressed the nation Friday night near his home in Wilmington, Delaware, he acknowledged the sluggish pace of the count “can be numbing.” But he added: “Never forget the tallies aren’t just numbers: They represent votes and voters.”

He expressed confidence that victory ultimately would be his. “The numbers tell us a clear and convincing story: We’re going to win this race,” the former vice-president said.

Standing alongside running mate Kamala Harris, Biden wasn’t able to give the acceptance speech at that time that his aides had hoped. But he hit notes of unity, seemingly aimed at cooling the temperature of a heated, divided nation.

“We have to remember the purpose of our politics isn’t total unrelenting, unending warfare,” he said. “No, the purpose of our politics, the work of our nation, isn’t to fan the flames of conflict, but to solve problems, to guarantee justice, to give everybody a fair shot.”

Trump left the White House for his Virginia golf club dressed in golf shoes, a windbreaker and a white hat as the results gradually expanded Biden’s lead in must-win Pennsylvania. On Saturday, Trump repeated baseless allegations of election fraud and illegal voting on Twitter, but they were quickly flagged as potentially misleading by the social media platform.

Biden was spending Saturday morning with family and advisers at home in Wilmington, Delaware, his campaign said.

Trump’s campaign was mostly quiet. It was a dramatic difference from earlier in the week, when officials vocally projected confidence and held news conferences announcing litigation in key states. But his inner circle was touched once again by the coronavirus.

Trump’s chief of staff, Mark Meadows, contracted the virus, according to two senior White House officials who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to publicly discuss private matters. Several other members of the White House staff and Trump’s campaign team also tested positive.

Trump’s handling of the pandemic has been the defining issue of the campaign. The president, first lady Melania Trump and several other people in Trump’s orbit have fallen ill and recovered.

On Friday evening, Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito approved a GOP request ordering county boards to comply with Pennsylvania state guidance to keep the late ballots separate from those received before or on Election Day. Alito, however, did not direct election officials to stop counting the ballots, as the Republicans had also sought.

But judges in Michigan, Georgia and Pennsylvania quickly swatted down other legal action. A federal judge who was asked to stop vote counts in Philadelphia instead forced the two sides to reach an agreement without an order over the number of observers allowed.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Donald TrumpJoe BidenU.S. election

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
RCMP gives fraud tips for online holiday shopping

Just Posted

Photo by Metro Creative Connection
RCMP gives fraud tips for online holiday shopping

With Black Friday and Cyber Monday around the corner, RCMP are reminding residents to be vigilant

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden removes his face mask as he arrives to speak, Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Democrat Joe Biden to be the 46th president of the United States in historic election

Biden scooped Pennsylvania in one of the tightest races in U.S. history

(photo by Chris Schwarz/Government of Alberta)
Kenney extends mandatory 15-person gathering limit to all communities under COVID-19 watch

Also recommends all Albertans wear a mask in indoor settings

An impromptu memorial for Dr. Walter Reynolds, who was attacked in his Red Deer walk-in clinic Aug. 5, was created in the hours and days after his death. (File photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Man accused of killing Red Deer doctor wants trial ‘as early as possible’

Deng Mabiour said he wants to go straight to trial without a preliminary hearing

Summer Village of Norglenwold. File Photo
Summer Villages of Sylvan Lake a combined $85,312 grant

Summer Villages of Birchcliff, Half Moon Bay, Jarvis Bay and Norglenwold all benefit from the grant

A physician died after he was attacked in an examination room at the Village Mall walk-in clinic in Red Deer, Alta., on August 10, 2020. A man accused of killing the family doctor is to make his next court appearance Friday after being found fit to stand trial. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Found fit to stand trial: Man charged in Alberta doctor’s death back in court

‘I don’t want a lawyer. I don’t want legal aid. This is my decision’

(Black Press Media file photo)
Whole Foods reverses poppy ban for workers following heavy criticism

Veteran Affairs Minister Lawrence MacAulay tweeted that Whole Foods’ policy is ‘absolutely unacceptable’

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau surveys the room as he listens to Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam speak during a news conference in Ottawa, Friday, November 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Trudeau says hoped-for COVID-19 vaccine faces distribution hurdles in the new year

Trudeau says Canada will require ‘a very sophisticated plan’ to be able to roll out vaccines

file photo
Thorsby/ Breton RCMP respond to double fatality

A collision on Highway 39 at the intersection of Range Road 52 resulted in the death of two males.

Hands preparing Ah-Nah-Ko-Nah-Ow at Pei Pei Chei Ow, an Edmonton-based catering company that offers contemporary Indigenous cuisine. (Pei Pei Chei Ow photo)
Pandemic-forced changes to Indigenous tourism businesses net positive outlooks

‘We survived colonization. We survived residential school. We’re going to survive COVID for sure’

Alberta Auditor General Doug Wylie speaks in Edmonton on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019. nbsp;Alberta’s auditor general has flagged $1.6 billion worth of accounting blunders along with other oversight problems by Premier Jason Kenney’s government. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Alberta auditor flags $1.6B in government accounting blunders, oversight problems

Auditor general Doug Wylie says the errors have been or are being corrected by the United Conservative government

EDS NOTE: OBSCENITY - A Trump supporter stands outside the Maricopa County Recorder’s Office, where votes in the general election are being counted, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)
U.S. ELECTION 2020: Biden ahead in Georgia, Pennsylvania

It’s the third full day after the election and anxiety about the outcome is building - in America and afar

Starbucks holiday cups for the 2020 season. (Starbucks)
Starbucks releases ‘Carry the Merry’ holiday cups for 2020

New holiday cups, drinks will be available Nov. 6

Pigs are seen in this file photo from April, 2009. An infectious disease expert at the University of Alberta says it’s shocking to hear about Canada’s first human case of a rare swine flu variant, but she expects it’s likely a one-off situation.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Infectious disease expert says human case of rare swine flu in Alberta likely a one-off

Bad timing for influenza case to happen during pandemic, but unlikely to be a big deal if it’s only one case

Most Read