Deputy RCMP Commissioner Mike Duheme appears as a witness at the Public Order Emergency Commission, Tuesday, November 15, 2022 in Ottawa. Duheme will step into the role as the force's top Mountie until a permanent replacement is found for Brenda Lucki. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Deputy commissioner Mike Duheme to becomes interim top Mountie as Lucki retires

The federal government says Mike Duheme will be the interim commissioner of the RCMP, until a replacement is found for Brenda Lucki.

Lucki, who was appointed commissioner in April 2018, is retiring as of today.

Her tenure as the top Mountie has been marked by internal and external challenges, including allegations of systemic racism within the force, growing calls to defund the police, and the devastating mass shooting in Nova Scotia in 2020.

Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino says Duheme, who currently oversees federal policing for the Mounties, will take over the job on Saturday.

Duheme was among the RCMP officials to testify during last fall’s Public Order Emergency Commission into the federal government’s decision to use the Emergencies Act during the “Freedom Convoy” protests.

Mendicino says details of the process to find a permanent commissioner will be announced in due course.

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
People honouring two slain Edmonton police officers gunned down responding to a call
Next story
Johnston will finalize own mandate for election interference probe

Just Posted

Eckville resident Tim Hoven is running as an Independent in the upcoming provincial election. (photo provided by Tim Hoven)
Eckville Area farmer is running as an Independent in upcoming provincial election

Shamrocks are associated with Ireland, but a four-leaf clover is much more rare. Do you know the odds of finding a four-leaf clover? (Pixabay.com)
QUIZ: How Irish are you?

The Sylvan Lake Gulls are preparing for another big season. File photo of the Sylvan Lake Gulls field during the home opener of the 2022 season. (Photo by Ian Gustafson/ Advocate staff)
Sylvan Lake Gulls are preparing for another big baseball season

An Edmonton Police Service logo is shown at a press conference in Edmonton, Oct. 2, 2017. The Edmonton Police Service says in a news release that two patrol officers were killed while responding to a call Thursday. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press)
Police say suspect in deadly shooting of 2 Edmonton officers killed himself

Pop-up banner image