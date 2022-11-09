United Conservative Party Leader and Premier Danielle Smith celebrates her win in a byelection in Medicine Hat, Alta., Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Deputy Prime Minister says there will be disagreements, but she can work with Smith

Canada’s deputy prime minister says she is looking forward to working with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, even though the provincial politician has taken a combative tone toward the federal government.

Smith has sent a letter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as one of her first acts as a member of the legislative assembly following a byelection win Tuesday night in Brooks-Medicine Hat.

The two-page letter, which was posted on social media, calls on the federal government to to consider the financial difficulties faced by Canadian families — including the elimination of the federal carbon tax, or price on pollution.

Chrystia Freeland, who is in Calgary meeting with business and union leaders, says she’s certain Smith’s government and the federal government will disagree on a lot of issues.

But she says there are also issues they do agree on — including affordability for Albertans.

Freeland, who is also finance minister, says the federal price on pollution is revenue-neutral, which means it is returned to consumers through rebates.

Smith is reconvening the legislature on Nov. 29 and has promised an ambitious agenda that includes help for Albertans dealing with sharp hikes in gasoline and electricity costs.

She has earlier said she would bring in an Alberta sovereignty act as one of her first orders of business in the legislature.

Smith has also promised to reorganize Alberta Health Services by mid-January, increasing the number of surgical procedures while adding more front-line staff to hospitals.

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Alberta premier consulting with Trump adviser may affect health system, NDP warns
Next story
Coutts mayor says RCMP was caught off guard by blockade despite warnings

Just Posted

GET THE WHOLE STORY When breaking news strikes, you can count on the award-winning team of journalists at the Sylvan Lake News. Journalist Reeti Meenakshi Rohilla captured this house fire on Hawthorn Place in May 2022.
Sylvan Lake News launches digital subscription program

Sylvan Lake Chamber of Commerce executive director Denise Bryan-Williams was selected by the Canadian Chamber of Commerce to join other executive directors on a trip to Ireland in October. (Photo submitted)
Bringing ideas from the Emerald Isle to Sylvan Lake

Sylvan Lake Community Partners Association is launching a Ladies Night event, happening once a month. (File photo)
Ladies Night coming to Sylvan Lake

Sylvan Lake resident Tanner Whidden gave his presentation to town council on Monday, Oct. 24, regarding better accessibility to the lake. (Photo by Michaela Ludwig)
Sylvan Laker advocating for better accessibility to the water